Where to watch 'King Richard'? Release date, trailer and all about Will Smith's film

Biopics have become an important genre in the film industry and HBO Max is all set to give its viewers a must-watch with King Richard.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, King Richard is based on the true story of how Serena and Venus Williams became world famous athletes. Richard Williams, father to the duo, is known for shaping the careers of his two daughters by instilling an unyielding commitment and keen intuition in them.

Here's everything viewers need to know about HBO Max's King Richard ahead of its release.

When is 'King Richard' expected to release?

King Richard is all set to hit theaters on November 19 along with an exclusive release on HBO Max on the same day. The movie stars Will Smith as the lead, along with Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal joining him as cast members.

Viewers can get HBO Max's subscription at $9.99, $14.99 for an ad-free plan. The platform offers its subscribers about 13,000 hours of content from HBO shows, Max Originals, classic Warner Brothers movies, to DC movies and much more. Several films and movies have HBO Max streaming on the day of their premiere, making it a very exclusive affair.

The official synopsis for King Richard, as per Warner Bros. Pictures, reads:

"Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons."

Check out the trailer for 'King Richard'

The official trailer for King Richard dropped in late July, sending all sports-lovers into a frenzy, thanks to the compelling story being told and the star-studded cast playing in it. Another trailer, titled 'Be Alive', was released by Warner Bros. Pictures last month. The title represents Beyonce's original track that was developed specifically for the movie.

The biographical drama had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2 and received a positive response, primarily due to Smith's performance. King Richard is produced by Westbrook Studios, Star Thrower Entertainment and Keepin' It Reel.

Catch King Richard in theaters and HBO Max on November 19.

Edited by Danyal Arabi