Where to watch Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey'? Release date, trailer and more

2021 has been quite a year for Marvel, and it's back with another animated series, Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey is mostly known for his close association with Deadpool and has always been based on a real character from the Marvel Comics.

Created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Marvel's Hit-Monkey follows a vengeful Japanese snow monkey that has been mentored by the ghost of an assassin; now equipped to wreak havoc on Tokyo’s criminal underworld. The desire for vengeance was born after Hit-Monkey's entire tribe was slaughtered.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Marvel's Hit-Monkey.

When is Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' expected to release?

Marvel's Hit-Monkey is all set to arrive on Hulu on November 17, with all 10 episodes being released simultaneously, making it a definite binge-watch. The series is expected to arrive on Disney Plus the same day in the UK.

Marvel's Hit-Monkey stars Fred Tatasciore and Jason Sudeikis as the leads, along with George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki and Nobi Nakanishi joining them as fellow cast members.

The official synopsis for Marvel's Hit-Monkey reads:

"After a Japanese snow monkey's tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld."

Check out the trailer for Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey'

The teaser/announcement for Marvel's Hit-Monkey was done through a short clip released on Hulu's official YouTube channel in September, sending all the Marvel fans into a frenzy- given what a crazy year it's been for them. The official trailer for the series dropped last month, revealing Marvel Television as its producer.

While the show may be animated, it's not the kind intended for kids to watch, due to the dark-comedy contained within. The trailer for Marvel's Hit-Monkey walks viewers through how an ordinary snow monkey turned into a bitter Hit-Monkey.

The series will also feature cameos from other recognizable Marvel characters. Catch Marvel's Hit-Monkey streaming on November 17, only on Hulu and Disney Plus.

