'The Sex Lives of College Girls': 3 reasons why this Mindy Kaling production is the ultimate comedy series

The Sex Lives of College Girls, HBO Max's upcoming teen drama, is all set to give its viewers a crazy ride through the lives of four college girls and, of course, their sexually active lifestyles.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as the leads and explore today's college students' daily struggles with the added drama, of course.

Reasons why 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' is a must watch

With its official trailer released last month, The Sex Lives of College Girls is all set to premiere on November 18, exclusively on HBO Max.

The official synopsis of The Sex Lives of College Girls reads:

"The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they navigate their new, free lives on campus. No Rules."

The upcoming series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, is a must-watch, and these are the three major reasons why.

1) It has an interesting plot

The Sex Lives of College Girls does have a fascinating and unique plot. The series revolves around four college girls, who are also roommates at the prestigious Essex College. Struggling with the rollercoaster of college life, the four try to cover their sexually active lifestyles while dealing with the day-to-day craziness.

2) There's no such thing as hush-hush in the show

3) It is created by Mindy Kaling, DUH!

Everyone loves Mindy Kaling for so many reasons. Be it her portrayal of Kelly Kapoor in The Office or the brilliant teen drama Never Have I Ever. What makes her different is how she loves to focus on her heritage and culture by always casting a South Asian in her productions.

Mindy is back with yet another mind-blowing show, only this time it's all about the crazy lives college girls lead. The Sex Lives of College Girls is a definite watch for all teens because they will certainly relate with the characters.

Catch the oh-so-entertaining lives of Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, available to stream on November 18.

