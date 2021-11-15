When will 'Gossip Girl' return? Release date, plot details, and all about HBO Max series

2021 has been the year for reboots, and the revival of Gossip Girl took the internet by storm.

The original teen drama, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, aired in 2007 and was based on the novel series of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar. The series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Penn Badgley as leads.

The reboot for the popular series was announced by HBO in 2019 and premiered this year in July. An extension to the pop culture classic, the show is developed by Joshua Safran, who is also the writer and executive producer.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Gossip Girl: Part Two.

What is the 'Gossip Girl' reboot about?

The reboot of Gossip Girl follows a similar plotline to the original, with Kristen Bell reprising her role as the voice of the anonymous and omniscient blogger. The plot revolves around a group of students who are returning to school after the COVID-19 pandemic. Their lives turn upside down when an Instagram account called Gossip Girl pops up, anonymously set up by the worn-out teachers of the school who aim to take their power back.

Gossip Girl features a stunning cast led by Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith.

When will 'Gossip Girl' return, and what to expect?

The first season of HBO Max's Gossip Girl premiered in July, and part two is all set to return on November 25. The trailer for the same dropped recently, filling all fans with excitement and much-needed drama. Part two is bound to be full of secrets, scandals, and cancellations.

The show will continue to explore the power of social media as well as the change in the landscape of New York itself.

The midseason finale ended with Julien and Obie kissing at a protest; Rafa intercepting a jaw-dropping s*x tape that Max sent to Gossip Girl; Aki accidentally coming out to his parents; and Audrey, Aki and Max finally having the threesome everyone knew was coming.

The second half of the season furthers the tension between Julien and Zoya, introduces yet another love interest for Audrey, and puts Gossip Girl on the map.

Catch up on the first half of Gossip Girl season 1, available to stream on HBO Max before the premiere of Part Two on November 25.

