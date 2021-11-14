Where to watch 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star'? Release date, trailer and all about the Montenaro ladies

Netflix is all set to bring Christmas royalty back with another part of its popular movie series, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star. What's the catch? It's time to see triple with the Montenaro ladies.

The upcoming installment of the Netflix Original is set around Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and their cousin Fiona coming together when a priceless relic gets stolen.

Cousin Fiona joins forces with a mysterious man to retrieve the antique, rekindling the sparks of a potential Christmas romance but one that ends in an unexpected switch.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

When is 'The Princess Switch 3' expected to release?

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star is set to premiere on 18 November 2021 at 1.30pm (IST) exclusively on Netflix. The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens, Remy Hill, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, and Will Kemp. It is directed by Mike Rohl, who also helmed the previous films. The script was written by Robin Bernheim.

The Princess Switch was first released on Netflix in 2018 followed by its sequel Princess Switch: Switched Again releasing in 2020. The success of the previous two films gave a push to the production for the third iteration The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star. The world, for sure, is a better place with more Hudgens look-alikes.

Trailer for 'The Princess Switch 3'

The official trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star was released last month, sending fans of The Princess Switch film series into a frenzy. It's always fun to see Vanessa Hudgens playing multiple roles and nailing them.

The preview takes viewers through holy-jolly times in Montenaro, where Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enjoy the holidays by welcoming a Vatican relic into their castle. The star of peace unfortunately gets stolen and the only way to retrieve it is to get their cousin Fiona in the picture. The rollercoaster begins from the moment Fiona walks in, making this movie a must-watch.

Stream The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star on 18 November 2021, only on Netflix.

