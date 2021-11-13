'Home Sweet Home Alone' pays homage to the original 'Home Alone'

Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth reboot of the original Home Alone, is as sweet and warm as the rest of the franchise films.

Directed by Dan Manzer, Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Archie Yates as the leads in a similar premise as the '90s Home Alone with a small twist. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson and pays a small homage to the original film.

Similarities between 'Home Sweet Home Alone' and 'Home Alone'

Home Sweet Home Alone is the sixth installment in the Home Alone franchise and holds many similarities to the '90s film. From character references to traps, director Dan Manzer made sure to reel in the older audience as well, making them emotional in the process.

Here's how the two films are similar to each other.

1) The plot of both the films is the same

Every film in the Home Alone franchise has the same plot, with a different cast and a few added tweaks. The original Home Alone revolved around Kevin McCallister, who accidentally gets left behind by his family during the holidays.

The reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, has a similar plot where Max Mercer is also left behind by his family. What's also funny, and of course a straight-up plot inspiration is that both the kids had actually wished for the same and called it a Christmas miracle when they found themselves alone.

2) 'Home Sweet Home' Alone stars Buzz McCallister as well

Still from Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone: Buzz McCallister (Image via Disney+)

Kevin's rude older brother from Home Alone is seen as an adult Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone. Portrayed by Devin Ratray himself, Buzz is now a police officer who gets pranked every year by Kevin, who is still clearly not over the unfortunate situation of getting left behind.

3) The Mercer family uses McCallister Home Security System

In one still in the reboot, viewers can see that outside the Mercer house, there's a board outside that reads McCallister Home Security, also pointing at the OG Home Alone family. Later, Buzz also mentions that Kevin pranks him every year about a kid being left home alone due to that very security system. This also hints that Kevin might be the one running the security business, considering he was the one to fight off The Wet Bandits, twice.

4) The traps in both the films are similar

No one forgets the crazy homemade traps Kevin made to keep the burglars away. From Harry's slimy feet to Marv's burned head, those traps made everyone laugh. Similarly in Home Sweet Home Alone, Max set up his own traps, ones that are very similar to Kevin's. They almost feel inspired by the original film, like the flour bags on the staircase and faking another person in the house, and it's bound to make the viewers nostalgic.

5) Both the films highlight the importance of family

Being alone is fun, but only for a while. Although Kevin and Max desperately wished for their family to disappear, they both realized the true meaning of family. They had their share of fun with all the wandering and junk eating, but later, especially when Christmas was around the corner, they started missing their (otherwise annoying) family.

Home Alone and Home Sweet Home Alone might be sweet Christmas films, but they highlight how important it is to have one's family close.

Home Sweet Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+ along with all the other installments available to watch on the platform.

Edited by R. Elahi