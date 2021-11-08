'Home Sweet Home Alone': 3 reasons why the reboot of 90s Christmas hit 'Home Alone' cannot be missed

Home Sweet Home Alone is a 2021 reboot of the legendary 1991 film Home Alone directed by Chris Columbus, which was such a massive hit that a sequel was soon released the next year. Home Alone remains one of the biggest Christmas movies of all time.

This remake of the popular 90s movie was first announced in 2019. Home Sweet Home Alone follows the same storyline as the original. A little boy called Max gets accidentally left behind at home when his family leaves for a vacation to Tokyo. Despite his initial joy, Max soon faces challenges when burglars attempt to break into his house to steal an expensive family heirloom. Max must then come up with ingenious ways to protect his house and outwit the burglars. Home Sweet Home Alone will be released on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12. Before its release, here are three reasons why you must not miss the film.

1) 'Home Sweet Home Alone' is a great tribute to the 90s Christmas hit

Home Sweet Home Alone is an ode to the original Home Alone and it appears to acknowledge the original film instead of trying to stand out independently. Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s bullying big brother Buzz in the first film, will supposedly make a cameo in the trailer as a cop with a badge that says “McCallister," Kevin's family name.

2) Watch it for the adorable Max

Don't miss Archie Yates in yet another adorable role, this time as Max Mercer. The British child actor stole all our hearts as the adorable Yorki in the 2019 film Jojo Rabbit. Watch Yates deliver yet another adorable performance as he slips into the shoes of Macaulay Culkin in the reimagination of the 90s Christmas hit Home Alone.

3) Watch it simply for nostalgia and get into the festive mood of Christmas

If not for anything else, catch the movie simply for a trip down memory lane. If you are a 90s kid, this reimagination of the 90s Home Alone is sure to feel extremely nostalgic. Home Sweet Home Alone is the perfect film to rekindle that festive spirit as Christmas approaches.

Catch Home Sweet Home Alone streaming on Disney+ from November 12, 2021 to see how well the reboot does justice to the original classic.

