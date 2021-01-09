Twitter and IMDB troll Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 

Donald Trump had a "not so memorable cameo" in Home Alone 2, but the trivia that has appeared on IMDB after being banned on Twitter will be quite memorable.

Ever since Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, the internet has been very good at finding ways to poke fun at the situation.

Some users on IMDB edited Home Alone 2's trivia to include facts about Donald Trump and how he was a "star" of the movie, which seemed to be heading for rough times. When some Twitter users found these new trivia pieces, they began to post and comment about them.

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/KLqxEcDwnV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2021

IMDB, coming in hot with that Home Alone 2 trivia. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n8DvmJ83vF — PJ Campbell (@pj_campbell) January 9, 2021

In other words keep an eye out for Buzz and his tarantula. — CORNER (@26theCB) January 9, 2021

Other Twitter users have pointed out that this was just one stop in Trump's rise to movie fame.

Have you guys no respect? He's done so much more then just this.



He was also in Little Rascals pic.twitter.com/wlkejlqwvw — Garchomp's Ditto Account (@duskula) January 8, 2021

That's the look of a man who'd clap that ass — nulltacosalesman (@n_t_s_m_) January 9, 2021

donald trump from fresh prince of bel air has been banned from twitter!! pic.twitter.com/Q9VvixwMLy — hee hee (@xylemphl) January 9, 2021

Wait he was the president? I only knew him as the guy from that episode of The Fresh Prince. pic.twitter.com/6DzVBpvjRU — My So Called Pop Culture Life Podcast (@PopCultureRSS) January 9, 2021

Trivia. This actor also tried his hand at fake wrestling pic.twitter.com/vRi6pMy2TY — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) January 9, 2021

But did you remember his pivotal role in "Ghosts Can't Do It"? pic.twitter.com/UTDw9hBqKd — Cheryl Z is Still Here but Trump is GONE 🎉 (@FeralCherylZ) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump only received his cameo because of how expensive his hotel is

Many people may wonder why Trump appeared in Home Alone 2. Well, the movie is filmed mostly in the Plaza hotel, which Trump owns. He would not let the movie film in the lobby unless he were a part of it.

There was also an asking price of $30,000 per night, a far cry from the $900 room service bill that the main character's father was yelling about. The producers might have been willing to do whatever was asked not to pay any extra fees to shoot their movies at the Plaza Hotel.

Still, they were able to talk the former President down to just a 10-second cameo over his original demand to be one of the more prominent stars of the movie.

He literally bullied the director so he could be in the movie...https://t.co/e97CJST41P — Pedro 'ACEUNO' Maneiro🇺🇲🇵🇷 (@acemaneiro) January 9, 2021

Yes, it is true that in many movies, favors are exchanged to get some things for free because budgets tend to be non-negotiable.

For example, the "Clerks" writer and star, Kevin Smith, directed a documentary for Prince to use the song "prince prettiest girl in the world," While that may not have worked, it is still prevalent in the Film Industry.

Twitter always has a way of bringing in the best memes and references. Here's hoping that every movie that Trump had a cameo in will be changed to include his very noteworthy trivia.

