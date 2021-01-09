Former Hearthstone pro gets boost in Twitter followers after people mistake him for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's presidential account getting banned on Twitter seems to have benefitted a player who shared the same name.

It appears that some Twitter users were a bit confused and decided that if they lost one Trump on Twitter, then any other would do just fine. A Hearthstone player named Trump, real name Jeffrey Shih, who had the name even before the outgoing US president's political career, was averaging only a few comments and retweets per post before the Capitol Hill incident.

The post he made just two days prior to his most recent tweet only had one comment and three retweets. However, his latest tweet gained over one thousand comments and more than ten thousand retweets. To say that Trump benefited from a case of mistaken identity is an understatement!

The Hearthstone player now has over 170,000 followers, with some of them seeing him as their new president, as seen in many tweets.

😍My President😍 — GenG QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) January 7, 2021

president trump be playing the deadest game on earth — james (@james36295152) January 7, 2021

Boah. Mr President is a successful Hearthstone player. Dope. — TrytoplayPoker (@TrytoplayP) January 7, 2021

trump is now retired and a hearthstone player — yes (@BombtasticReTwt) January 7, 2021

MISTER PRESIDENT WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO ABOUT THESE PROTESTERS — CJ (@StrudelBoiCJ) January 7, 2021

Donald Trump banned from Twitter and Facebook

The 74-year-old was suspended from Facebook until the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. Twitter had also stopped Donald Trump from posting for 12 hours, but took this a step further and banned the tycoon from the platform entirely for a string of broken community guidelines.

Twitter also had to make a statement on why they banned Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Twitter has permanently banned President Trump from the platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."https://t.co/NBzQZQNz2f — NPR (@NPR) January 8, 2021

There are many reasons to gain a following online, but the gamer Trump probably never thought his time would come from a large group of confused people.

While some users may flock to the nearest person named Trump, others have taken to making light of the entire situation with memes and jokes.

Trump going crazy on RuneScape rn — Shayne Topp (@supershayne) January 9, 2021

The most hilarious Trump Supporter of 2021 pic.twitter.com/GEFbMt1uLC — MR JANVIER (@quvondo302) January 9, 2021

My pledge to you: if Trump starts his own social media platform, there's a 40% chance I won't try to get a verified account. — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) January 9, 2021

Eric Trump confused, alone, and desperately searching for a return high five pic.twitter.com/ZW7YpfnkYC — feminist next door (@emrazz) January 9, 2021

