"Fortnite > Minecraft": Typical Gamer starts a Twitter war with latest tweet

Popular Fortnite streamer Andre Rebelo, known as Typical Gamer, recently started a major war on Twitter after he claimed that Fortnite is better than Minecraft.

Known to have a massive following across the globe, fans of Minecraft did not take lightly to Typical Gamer's recent tweet as they joined forces to spam his comment section:

FORTNITE > MINECRAFT — Typical Gamer (@TypicalGamer) December 2, 2020

His tweet came during the aftermath of the recent record-breaking Galactus event, which brought the curtains down on a memorable Marvel-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

From smashing viewership records to delivering a cinematic wonder, replete with gorgeous visuals, the Galactus event was unanimously praised for its elaborate and stunning execution.

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Fresh off the tremendous success, Typical Gamer, who is known for his Fortnite streams, decided to settle the debate once and for all by claiming that Fortnite is indeed greater than Minecraft.

Soon after his tweet went viral, the comment section was taken over by angry Minecraft fans who voiced their opinion.

Fortnite vs Minecraft ft. Twitter

Fortnite and Minecraft are undoubtedly behemoths of the gaming industry today, having amassed millions of fans across the globe.

While Minecraft has been around for a considerably longer period, Epic Games' Fortnite has emerged as a global phenomenon over the course of three years.

It is to be noted that while the look and feel of both games may be starkly different, they are often pitted against each other in the battle of the most popular video game.

A majority of the online community often claim that while Fortnite tends to cater to elaborate trends and crossovers, Minecraft has sustained its immense reach by remaining original and evergreen in terms of longevity.

As numerous sites and reports have failed to determine the clear winner, Typical Gamer had recently decided to take the matter into his own hands, when he dubbed Fortnite the superior game.

Check out some of the reactions online, as fans clashed with one another:

No fortnite better than Minecraft — Akechi Uchiha (@blackguy219) December 2, 2020

Minecraft is better — Mekhi Nunn (@MekhiNunn) December 2, 2020

Was nice knowing you TG — Brody ⚡️ (@Unstable277) December 2, 2020

FORTNITE IS BETTER 🤬😠😡



FORTNITE IS BETTER 🤬😠😡 — NC BrandonTheYoshi?? (@BrandonTheYoshi) December 2, 2020

OH NO YOU DIDNT 😡😡 — Osye14 (@Osye141) December 2, 2020

Minecraft is better it has been popular for way longer than fortnite — kaleb (@kaleb77645322) December 2, 2020

Tg don’t ever say that again fortnite doesn’t compare to Minecraft . Take that back — Michael Garcia (@M1chael_Gar12) December 2, 2020

NO FORTNITE — NC Vibez?? (@ExoticVibez28) December 2, 2020

I love your videos TG but wtf is wrong with you putting Fortnite over Minecraft? Who’s lava pool did you accidentally fall in? — Mercenary Ghost (@mercenary_ghost) December 2, 2020

FORTNITE IS ASS AND BEEN ASS SINCE SEASON 7 CHAPTER 1 EPIC CARES ABOUT MONEY AND PUTS MORE EFFORT IN SKINS AND DOES DUMB STUFF TO THE GAME — Gold (@TheReelGold) December 2, 2020

Minecraft is literally the og game😡😡😡and you would pick fornite over Minecraft. — ⅅᎯℕℐℰℒ😍🌹 (@A0ZhTMeV4r1eJ7A) December 2, 2020

His tweet seems to have originated as a joke during his stream, where he attempted to gauge the reaction of both fandoms via his controversial tweet.

Keeping the banter aside, his tweet certainly succeeded in triggering several Minecraft fans, who refuse to accept Fortnite as the superior game.