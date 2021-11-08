'Home Sweet Home Alone' full cast list: Meet Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and others from the reboot 

The Christmas movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, is a reboot of the 1990s Christmas hit, Home Alone. Directed by Dan Mazer, this reimagining also tells the story of a chaotic family who go on holiday without realizing they've left their son behind at home. Home Sweet Home Alone will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 12.

This new installation features 10-year-old Max Mercer, played by Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, as the central character, instead of the mischievous Kevin McCallister. When Max is mistakenly left behind by his family as they head to Tokyo, he is only too pleased to have his home all to himself. He then proceeds to do everything he wants to do, such as eating an unhealthy amount of M&M’s as seen in the trailer. However, like in the original Home Alone, Max is faced with trouble and must find clever ways to defend his home from two burglars intending to steal a family heirloom.

The cast members who make up 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

Archie Yates as Max Mercer

Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone as Max Mercer, the boy who enjoys his newfound freedom after his family forgets to take him along on a trip to Tokyo. Archie James Yates is a British child actor who rose to fame after starring in Jojo Rabbit (2019). He received the Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for his role as the adorable Yorki.

Ellie Kemper as Pam Fritzovski

Ellie Kemper plays Pam Fritzovski, a criminal who, along with her husband Jeff, aims to steal a priceless heirloom from the Mercers' household. The American actress, comedian and writer is best known for her role of Erin Hannon in the sitcom, The Office (2009–2013). Kemper has also appeared in films like Bridesmaids (2011), 21 Jump Street (2012) and Sex Tape (2014).

Rob Delaney as Jeff Fritzovski

Pam's husband Jeff is played by Rob Delaney, who at first isn't willing to be a criminal. Delaney is an American comedian, actor, writer and activist. He was the co-star and co-writer of the TV show, Catastrophe. He has appeared in action-comedy films such as Deadpool 2 (2018) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

The cast for Home Sweet Home Alone also includes Timothy Simons as Hunter, Ally Maki as Mei, Pete Holmes as Blake, Kenan Thompson as Gavin, Aisling Bea as Carol and Chris Parnell as Uncle Stu.

Watch the reboot of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ on November 12 to get into the Christmas spirit and take a trip down memory lane.

Edited by Sabine Algur