Were Ryan Reynolds and Triple H in a movie together?

Despite being one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, has Triple H ever been in a movie with Ryan Reynolds?

The simple answer is yes. The Game and Reynolds acted together in the movie Blade: Trinity.

Released in 2004, Blade: Trinity is an American superhero action-horror film and the third and final installment of the beloved movie franchise, Blade. Despite boasting popular movie stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes as well as one of the most popular WWE superstars Triple H, the movie failed to make any sort of impact on the box office and thus abruptly ended the franchise.

In Blade: Trinity, Triple H plays the role of a vampire who goes by the name of Jarko Grimwood. Grimwood is a massive and bulky vampire who has teeth of steel and is an enforcer for vampires.

The Cerebral Assassin described playing the role of Grimwood as a whole new experience.

"It wasn't just the character, it was the whole experience, you know the director David Goyer was great to work with, and the cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Biel, Parker Posey, Wesley. Everybody was just so much fun to be around...everybody was just joking all the time and having fun." Triple H said.(H/T-cbr)

Ryan Reynolds, who is also a big fan of The Game insisted on doing their big fight scene without stuntmen. Ryan Reynolds also talked about what it's like to be pounded by Triple H.

"I recommend it for everyone. It's fantastic, very character building for one, very painful for another. These guys don't know subtlety in a physical sense. When he picks you up and throws you, he picks you up and throws you. The floor was cement because I had to slide every time he threw me. We'd established that early on in another sequence which we'd shot so there was no way to put a rubber floor down as much as we tried. We begged them to. We put one down but it just didn't look right. I'd bounce off the ground. So, it was hell. We shot it four or five days, that one sequence. Just kept going at it. Two grown men wrestling around on the ground." . Ryan Reynolds said.(H/T- movieweb)

Will we ever see Ryan Reynolds and Triple H together in WWE?

While the fans have had the pleasure of watching Deadpool and The King of Kings together on the big screen, surely an encounter within the squared circle could be more memorable.

Ryan Reynolds has never made an appearance inside the WWE ring while Triple H's last televised match in WWE was against another popular hollywood star, Dave Bautista.

With WrestleMania season not that far away and stadiums open to full capacity, I am sure fans won't mind a cameo by our beloved Deadpool.

