"That's good s***" - Vince McMahon's reaction after Jim Ross created new nickname for top WWE Superstar

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon thought one of his nicknames for Triple H was “good s***.”

Triple H has received lots of nicknames throughout his WWE career, including The Game and The King of Kings. During one of the 14-time World Champion’s entrances, Ross referred to him by another nickname: The Cerebral Assassin.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the current AEW announcer said Vince McMahon instantly loved the new nickname for his son-in-law.

“He’s so smart, hence why I named him The Cerebral Assassin on an entrance. Vince loved it. ‘That’s good s***.’ That was one of my favorite things he said to me over the years… ‘That’s good s***.’ So I had a lot of good s***, I guess,” Ross said.

Jim Ross worked for Vince McMahon’s WWE for a combined 22 years between 1993 and 2019. Although he is best known as a commentator, Ross spent a large amount of time working in a backstage role as Head of Talent Relations.

Why Vince McMahon’s “good s***” phrase is so popular

The phrase “good s***” became synonymous with Vince McMahon after Jon Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast in 2019. Moxley, who had just left WWE back then, said McMahon repeatedly described certain ideas as “such good s***.”

In 2020, WWE referenced the phrase at WrestleMania 36 during Bray Wyatt and John Cena’s cinematic Firefly Fun House match. At one point during the match, the Mr. McBossMan puppet said, “This is such good s***,” while commentating from ringside.

Jim Ross revealed earlier this year that he first heard the phrase after Vince McMahon witnessed Mick Foley’s famous backstage interview as Mankind in 1997.

