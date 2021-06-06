Origin of Vince McMahon's "such good s***" quote revealed

Jim Ross has revealed that he first heard Vince McMahon say “such good s***” after watching Mick Foley’s memorable interview as Mankind in 1997.

Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose in WWE) said on Chris Jericho’s podcast in 2019 that Vince McMahon often used the phrase “such good s***.” In 2020, the WWE Chairman indirectly responded to Moxley when his Mr. McBossman Firefly Fun House character said the quote at WrestleMania 36.

Ross, who worked for Vince McMahon for over 20 years, spoke about Foley’s Mankind character on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He said McMahon used the “such good s***” phrase after Ross’ backstage interview segment with Mankind:

“That’s where the famous line that came from Vince, where we got to a certain stopping point in our beginning, middle, and end, and we hear this voice,” Ross said. “It’s unmistakably Vince saying, ‘This is good s***.’ So, at that point, Mick’s made. He just sold the old man. I don’t know what his thoughts would be if you asked him today, but at that point in time, Conrad [Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson], he’d turned a corner because he got the blessing of the most powerful man in all of pro wrestling.”

WWE continued to make light of the “such good s***” quote after The Fiend Bray Wyatt’s victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Following the event, WWE Shop released a shirt (see above) which contained Vince McMahon's character saying, “This is such good $*%!”

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon changing his opinion of Mick Foley

Jim Ross delved into the mind of Mick Foley's Mankind persona

Vince McMahon initially disagreed with Jim Ross’ decision to sign Mick Foley to a WWE contract in 1996.

Ross said he was unaware that McMahon was in the background watching his interview with Foley while it was being recorded. When filming ended, Ross knew the WWE Chairman had become a believer in Foley’s ability as a WWE Superstar:

“Vince being there was a surprise, pleasant surprise, and then when we were done he was ecstatic,” Ross added. “He saw then what I felt, because he wasn’t familiar with Mick to any degree.”

Mick Foley is widely regarded as one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network later this month.

