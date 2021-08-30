Will Shang-Chi be on Disney Plus? Where to watch, streaming details and all about the MCU film

Marvel's upcoming feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a great potential to turn into a fan favorite. Arriving globally this week, Shang-Chi aims to explore Asian culture in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as most cast members in the upcoming Marvel project have Asian roots.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the second movie in MCU phase four after Black Widow, and the fans' hopes are pretty high. The teasers, trailers, and exclusive footage of Shang-Chi have also hinted at tons of callbacks and Easter eggs from other MCU projects.

Here are the details about the online and theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Disney+ release date

When is Shang-Chi releasing?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to be released globally on different dates. Here's the schedule for the release of Shang-Chi:

September 1: France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore

France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore September 2: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. September 3: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. September 9: Greece

Greece September 16: Thailand

Is Shang-Chi releasing online?

All MCU projects drop on Disney+ whether it's an immediate release or after a theatrical one. The case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is quite similar as the movie is going to release on Disney+ in October.

Hence, viewers will have to wait for a certain period after the theatrical release.

What is the release date of Shang-Chi on Disney+?

Since Shang-Chi is not taking the blended mode of release like Black Widow, fans will be able to catch Marvel's latest release only in theaters from the first week of September in most countries.

For the Disney+ release, fans will have to wait for 45 days after the USA release. Hence, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could potentially be released on Disney+ around October 18.

However, it is not clear whether the Disney+ release will happen exclusively in the USA or globally. Hence, fans will have to wait for the official announcement regarding the same.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Cast and what to expect?

Although Shang-Chi was announced years after the culmination of the Iron Man film series, Makers referenced the Ten Rings multiple times during Iron Man and Iron Man 3. In the first Iron Man, the terrorists who kidnapped Tony Stark were from the same organization.

In the third part of the Iron Man series, Marvel introduced The Mandarin (later revealed as fake). The last time the Marvel supervillain was mentioned or heard was in Marvel's One-Shot: All Hail The King, after which the Asian warlord was never mentioned again.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings aims to explore the Marvel warlord's storyline while introducing Shang-Chi into the MCU. The following ensemble cast will be part of the upcoming Marvel project:

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Awkwafina as Katy Bashir

Meng'er Zhang as Xialing

Fala Chen as Jiang Li

Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist

Benedict Wong as Wong

Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan

Tony Leung as Wenwu / The Mandarin

Tim Roth as Abomination

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery (Fake Mandarin)

Jade Xu as a Black Widow

Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon

Jodi Long as Mrs. Chen

Andy Le as Death Dealer

