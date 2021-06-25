Shang-Chi trailer reaction: Twitter goes berserk over Abomination, The Great Protector, and more

The new trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” by Marvel has sent MCU fans across the globe into a collective frenzy. On June 24th, the studio specified that the first trailer would drop a day later, on June 25th.

After the exciting first teaser, released two months ago, the new official trailer has essentially boosted the hype to introduce the titular character, Shang-Chi. It packed many references to “The Valley of the Sleeping Dragon” and showcased a potential glimpse of the legendary dragon of Marvel Comics, “Fin Fang Foom.”

However, the dragon shown in the trailer could also be “the great protector.”

Furthermore, the trailer gives the first close-up glimpse of Michelle Yeoh’s character, Jiang Nan. “Disney’s Mulan” star Yeoh had previously played a small role in the MCU as a ravager.

While not much is known about the character she is playing, it has been speculated that she could be playing a mother figure to Simu Liu’s Shang Chi or Awkwafina’s character, Katy. However, another speculation suggests that she could be playing a gender-bent version of “Ambassador Jiang” from the comics.

The fight scene inspired from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (Image via: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Furthermore, we also see some additional glimpses of the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” inspired fight sequence between Wen-Wu (also known as the “Mandarin”) and Shang-Chi’s mother.

Was that “Abomination” fighting “Wong” at the end of Shang-Chi trailer?

The most exciting part of the new Shang-Chi trailer was the return of the Incredible Hulk antagonist, “Abomination.” This tease of a “Mortal Kombat” style tournament at the end of the trailer caused a massive frenzy on the internet.

The return of the Abomination (Image via: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Here’s how MCU fans reacted to this insane moment in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer.

Fans were hyped up to see the glimpse of Abomination, last seen in “The Incredible Hulk (2008),” make an unexpected return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

OH HELLO AGAIN ABOMINATION IT’S BEEN A WHILE #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/95zzlqySE4 — Noah ⎊ (@NoahIsAHuman) June 25, 2021

THE TEN RINGS, DRAGONS, ABOMINATION RETURNING, VISUALS?? this is what you get for underestimating #shangchi yeah… pic.twitter.com/bSHi0ui892 — SHANG CHI DAY (@photonsblast) June 25, 2021

Oh HAI Abomination #ShangChi — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) June 25, 2021

Is that the fucking Abomination 👀



Bruh stop playing with me#ShangChi pic.twitter.com/A3y93YBKbp — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) June 25, 2021

ABOMINATION vs WONG is the last thing I expected to see in #ShangChi but GIVE IT TO ME NOW! pic.twitter.com/riuJuOS6hN — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) June 25, 2021

AN OVERSIZED ANIMAL, A BIG ASS DRAGON, THE RETURN OF ABOMINATION AND SOME CRAZY COLOURFUL RING BATTLE THING



YEAH, I LOVE #ShangChi ALREADY pic.twitter.com/5htzuCrRlZ — . (@zeeshan_alm) June 25, 2021

Is that Abomination?

Is that Wong??

Was that Fin Fang Foom???

Now I honestly don't remember the trailer itself. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/DfOYm5WXix — Andrew OmegA (@fashionbombx) June 25, 2021

ABOMINATION VS WONG?! Shang Chi is going to be so good! #shangchi #marvel pic.twitter.com/2ZzCmstvCs — The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) June 25, 2021

Return of Abomination

The Abomination in The Incredible Hulk (Image Via: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige had announced in the MCU presentation at the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day (back in December 2020) that Tim Roth would reprise the role of Abomination in the “She-Hulk” Disney Plus series.

So, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the character return in this Shang-Chi trailer. Furthermore, their minds were blown when they saw Abomination fighting someone who seemed to be “Wong” from Doctor Strange.

The powerful trailer was filled with references and revealed that excited the fans even more about the titular character, Shang-Chi’s, debut in the MCU. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will also star Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as the legendary antagonist, Mandarin.

Shang-Chi will be making his official debut in the MCU on September 3rd.

