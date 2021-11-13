Where to watch 'Yellowjackets' Season 1? Release date, trailer and more about Showtime series

Showtime is back with another thriller drama, Yellowjackets, only this time it focuses on cannibalism, horror and survival.

The premise of Yellowjackets centers around an Ontario soccer team comprised of talented young girls, who find themselves in the wilderness after an unfortunate plane crash. The series shows their transition from a thriving team to a cannibalistic clan who are trying to understand their past lives.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Showtime's Yellowjackets.

When is 'Yellowjackets' expected to release?

Yellowjackets season one is set to premiere on November 14 and will star Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis as Natalie Scatorccio and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

In addition, Tawny Cypress will play as Taissa Turner, Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadeck, Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley, among other guest characters. These stars will portray teen and adult versions of the characters.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson with Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, and Karyn Kusama, as executive producers.

The official synopsis for Yellowjacket's season 1 reads:

"Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over."

Check out the trailer for 'Yellowjackets' Season 1

The official trailer for Yellowjackets season 1 was released in August on Showtime's official YouTube channel. This was followed by another trailer that dropped last month.

The trailer takes viewers through past memories of the survivors, some 25 years later. A compilation of struggles faced by them and hearing the stories of their awful days in the wilderness.

According to co-creator Ashley Lyle,

"We knew we didn’t want this to be a show about what happened, but about why it happened, so we figured the best way to do that was to just play it all in the beginning. We wanted to strongly imply what happens so that the question is more how did they get from point A to point B?"

Described as a smart and provocative female thriller, Yellowjackets aims to subvert the teen genre with the R-rated treatment. The Lord of the Flies-like series unfolds across two timelines, jumping back and forth between teen and adult versions of the survivors.

Yellowjackets can be considered equally a survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, that's not really a soccer related show at all.

Stream season 1 of Yellowjackets on Showtime, starting November 14.

