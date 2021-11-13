'Home Sweet Home Alone' review: Is the Home Alone revival worth watching?

Christmas is nothing without a Home Alone binge-watch, but Disney+ is dropping an all-new version of it titled Home Sweet Home Alone this year.

A reboot of the original '90s movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, revolves around a similar plot of two thieves and a kid home alone. What makes this movie different is that this time the thieves are not actual thieves but a married couple trying to get their doll back.

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Manzer and is the sixth installment in the Home Alone franchise. It stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, among many others. Devin Ratray is seen reprising his role as adult Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone.

'Home Sweet Home Alone': Summary and review

Summary

Home Sweet Home Alone opens with Jeff (Rob Delaney) and Pam McKenzie (Ellie Kemper) trying to sell their house at an open house. The unfortunate reason behind this being Jeff losing his job and Pam not being able to support the family with her income. This is where they meet Max Mercer (Archie Yates) and his mother Carol Mercer (Aisling Bea), who are just pretending to be buyers so that Max can use the restroom.

Jeff and Max have a brief exchange where a box of old dolls is revealed by Jeff, including a malformed one with an upside-down face. Carol joins them and comments on how such unusual-looking dolls tend to sell at a great price due to their rarity.

After Max and Carol return home, the viewers will get hit with nostalgia. They enter a chaotic home, full of cousins and other family members getting ready for their flight the next day for the holidays. Annoyed by the constant blabbering of so many people and the fuss they are creating, Max decides to hide in the garage parked car and falls asleep.

Still from Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone (Image via IMDb)

The next morning, desperate to sell the odd doll, Jeff tries to find it but realizes that it's missing. His first doubt lands on Max as he is the one who showed interest. Jeff manages to locate the Mercer household only to see them leaving. During all the chaos, he overhears the security code and sees where the house key is hidden. After his attempt of almost breaking in and failing, he goes to Pam and tells her about it. They both agree to steal the doll back at night.

Meanwhile, Max discovers that he has been left behind by the family and takes advantage of the same, which eventually becomes boring for him. On the other hand, Jeff and Pam have arrived at the Mercer house and successfully break-in. Max overhears them talking about getting an 'ugly little boy' and selling him off for money, instantly assuming they are talking about him.

He manages to scare them off with cops, thanks to Jeff putting in the wrong security code. Officer Buzz McCallister arrives and Pam takes it upon herself to divert his attention while Max comes to the realization that his parents might get arrested if the police find out he is home alone.

Still from Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone: The Mckenzies (Image via IMDb)

Back in Tokyo, Carol realizes that Max has been left home alone and buys a ticket to head back. Home Sweet Home Alone then follows a series of hilarious attempts by the McKenzies trying to break into the Mercer house only to fall into the traps set by Max, the Home Alone kind of way.

During all this, they realize that Max never stole the doll in the first place but instead took a can of soda. They clear up the misunderstanding and find out that Max has been left home alone. The McKenzies immediately offer to take him in until his family is back.

Towards the end of Home Sweet Home Alone, they are seen explaining everything to their family while also waiting for Max's mother to return. The family finds out that Ollie had the doll all along and throws it across the room. Thankfully, Max catches it in time and is also later reunited with his mom. Skipping to a year later, the McKenzies are seen in their own home having sold off the doll and are celebrating Christmas with the Mercers.

Review

Home Sweet Home Alone is bound to make all viewers nostalgic. The film follows the same plot as the original Home Alone but with a tweak. The burglars are not actual thieves but an ordinary couple instead. There were moments of laughter and some heartwarming ones too, making Home Sweet Home Alone a sweet Christmas must-watch.

Home Sweet Home Alone, to its very core, highlights the importance of family and teaches the lesson throughout the movie in its own way. As for the casting, TV's funniest are included a.k.a Ellie Kemper and Kenan Thompson. The connection between the original and Home Sweet Home Alone is felt through certain dialogues and moments like Max wishing his family would leave, and all the homemade traps being similar to Kevins.

Buzz McCallister is also seen reprised by Devin Ratray as a cop who recalls leaving his own brother home alone. The Mercers were using McCallister Home Security, which might be owned by Kevin himself, which is how he pranks his brother Buzz every year.

Home Sweet Home Alone is a wholesome film, but reboots also need to be told when to stop. The film will get added to the list of Christmas movies, but nothing beats the OG Home Alone and the mischievous Kevin McCallister.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ now and get in the Christmas feel.

Edited by R. Elahi