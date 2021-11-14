'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star' cast list: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and others star in Netflix's Christmas film

The royal duo of look-alikes is back with another movie, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, only this time there's another character or perhaps a doppelgänger joining them.

Third in The Princess Switch movie franchise, the upcoming installment is again directed by Mike Rohlalong with a script by Robin Bernheim. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star revolves around a stolen relic with look-alikes joining forces to get it back, but with some Christmas romance added along the way.

'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star' ensemble cast

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star is all set to premiere on 18 November 2021 exclusively on Netflix. The trailer for the film dropped last month, revealing the reprisal of Vanessa Hudgens' Fiona in the movie.

The official synopsis for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star reads:

"When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."

Here's a look at the major cast members of Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

Vanessa Hudgens as Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and cousin Fiona

An OG Disney kid, Vanessa Hudgens rose to fame from the High School Musical film series followed by her filmography which includes Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, Bad Boys for Life and her upcoming film Tick, Tick...Boom!. She is also known for her work on Broadway productions like Gigi, Grease: Live and Rent: Live.

Hudgens will be seen portraying the role of Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and cousin Fiona in Netflix's upcoming film The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

Sam Palladio as Edward Wyndham

English actor and musician Sam Palladio is best known for his roles in series' such as Nashville, Episodes and Humans. He has also starred in movies like 7 Lives, Runner, Runner, Strange Magic and The Princess Switch amongst many others.

Palladio will be seen portraying the role of Edward Wyndham, Prince of Belgravia and husband to Princess Stacy in Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards

British Jamaican-Guyanese actor Nick Sagar is known for his work on Starz Network's series Run The World and movies like Ill Manors. Sagar will be seen portraying the role of Queen Margaret's husband and future Prince Consort of Montenaro, Kevin Richards, in Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell

Remy Hii is an Australian actor known for his roles in series' such as Better Man, Macro Polo, Harrow and Sisters. He has also appeared in romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians, and MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hii will be seen portraying the role of Fiona's former lover Peter Maxwell in Netflix's upcoming film The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.

The film also stars Amanda Donohoe, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann, Ricky Norwood, Florence Hall, Mia Lloyd, Chidi Ajufo, Theo Devaney, Robin Soans and Hazel Beattie.

Catch up with the Christmassy hijinks and watch The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch: Switched Again before streaming The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star on 18 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul