'Home Sweet Home Alone' ending explained: Do the Fritzovski get their doll back from Max? (Spoilers ahead)

Home Alone's latest reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, premiered today on Disney+ and its bound to give viewers a trip down memory lane. The premise of the film is similar to the original but incorporates a slightly tweaked plot.

The sixth installment in the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates as the leads, along with Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell. The film also has a special appearance by Devin Ratray.

It's time to dissect and understand the ending of Home Sweet Home Alone.

Spoilers ahead: Analyzing the ending of 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

Towards the end of Home Sweet Home Alone, it is revealed that Max never stole the doll that the Fritzovskis were desperately looking for. Immediately regretting their decision not to sit and talk, they all come clean.

Max revealed that he'd been left home alone by his family. This was followed by the Fritzovskis telling him that it was the doll they were planning to sell and not Max. The latter admits to missing his family especially since it's Christmas and that without them, the house doesn't feel like home.

Jeff and Pam being parents themselves, offer Max to take him in until his mom gets back. At Fritzovski's house, they both came clean to the family about the house and the attempted burglary at the Mercers, also adding that what makes the house special is the family and not its four walls.

Everyone then wonders about the missing doll only to see it in the hands of Ollie, who throws it up in the air. Cut to a slo-mo, Jeff and Pam are seen jumping across the room to catch the doll but fail.

Thankfully, Max jumps in or perhaps slides in at the last minute and saves the doll from falling on the floor. Carol arrives at the house at that very moment and the mother-son duo reunite.

Home Sweet Home Alone then skips to a year later, showing Carol and Max at the Fritzovski house, which they did not end up selling as the doll helped with their financial status. Couped with that, Jeff landed a new job. It's Christmas time and both families recall the events of last year and have a good laugh.

All in all, Home Sweet Home Alone ends with a message of how important families are. The sweet loveletter to the franchise is now available to stream on Disney+.

