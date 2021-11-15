'The Sex Lives of College Girls' cast list: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and others star in HBO Max series

HBO Max is back with another teen drama, The Sex Lives of College Girls, only this time it's all about the rollercoaster-like lives of four college girls.

Created by Mindy Kaling, the series revolves around four college roommates at England's prestigious Essex College. They are trying to cover their sexually active lifestyles as they deal with college life's daily ups and downs.

The Sex Lives of College Girls ensemble cast

The Sex Lives of College Girls will premiere on November 18, exclusively on HBO Max. The official trailer for the series was released last month, giving viewers a glimpse of what's in store for them.

The official synopsis for The Sex Lives of College Girls reads:

"The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they navigate their new, free lives on campus. No Rules."

Here's a look at the leading ladies of HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Portraying Kimberly's role will be Pauline Chalamet, an American actress, writer, and director. She debuted with The King of Staten Island and is set to star in HBO Max's original comedy.

Viewers might know her as actor Timothee Chalamet's elder sister.

Chalamet recalled her experience with director Mindy Kaling:

"The thing that I loved was that when she was on set, it was very clear who was the boss. Mindy is amazing: she is so open and engaged and really listens to her actors. We worked hard but also laughed a lot."

Amrit Kaur as Bela

Amrit Kaur, a Canadian actress, writer, and producer, is also a well-known social media star. She is famous for Star Trek: Short Treks, The D Cut, and Nurses, amongst many others.

Kaur will be seen portraying the role of Bela in Mindy Kaling's latest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Renee Rapp as Leighton

Renee Rapp, the American actress and singer, is best known for taking over the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp will portray Leighton in HBO's upcoming teen drama.

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Alyah Chanelle Scott is an American actress known for her roles in Walk Off and Stars in the House. She will be seen portraying the role of Whitney in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The series also stars Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams as cast members.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling, along with showrunner Justin Noble. Get ready to stream The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max from November 18.

Edited by Ravi Iyer