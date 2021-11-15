Where to watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'? Release date, teaser trailer, and more

Mindy Kaling is back with yet another teen-comedy drama, The Sex Lives of College Girls, only this time she's shifting her focus to college life.

Created by the comedian herself, the series revolves around four freshmen roommates at England's Essex College trying to cover their sexually active lifestyles as they deal with the struggles college life brings.

Here's everything to know about HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

When is The Sex Lives of College Girls expected to release?

The Sex Lives of College Girls will release on November 18, exclusively available to stream on HBO Max. The series will star Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as the leads, along with Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode alongside executive producer Howard Klein. The Sex Lives of College Girls is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The official synopsis of The Sex Lives of College Girls reads:

"The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they navigate their new, free lives on campus. No Rules."

Check out the teaser trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls

The teaser trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered in September, hyping up the internet for another teen drama by Mindy Kaling. The official trailer was released in October and revealed what's really going on in the show.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a mashup of R-rated jokes, thrilling s**ual adventures, and feel-good friendship stories that generally define a person's college life.

While teen dramas may have been looked down upon at times, The Sex Lives of College Girls is here to prove that there are plenty of ways for TV shows to tell college stories with their messy yet entertaining characters.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max from November 18.

Edited by Ravi Iyer