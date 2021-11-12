Why ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ is the best Spider-Man film ever

Most recently, Spider-Man fans have been euphoric after noticing leaks of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Daredevil’s Charlie Cox in No Way Home. As fans prepare for the next Spidey chapter, it’s time to rewind to a far different Spider-Man film.

In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opened in theaters to a mixed reaction from critics and fans and was often deemed as the worst solo Spider-Man film. Many critics quickly pointed out Jamie Foxx’s look as Electro, the overabundance of villains, and its seeming misuse of characters.

However, enough time has passed where we should, honestly, forgive and forget because there have been some unforgivable films, but The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not one of them.

The film picks up where The Amazing Spider-Man left off. Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, looks after the city of New York by fighting villains and criminals and having a blast while he does it. Meanwhile, he still struggles to maintain his relationship with Gwen Stacy, is haunted by the death of his parents, and must fight a new supercharged villain dubbing himself Electro.

So why is this the best entry in the Spider-Man franchise? (Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

Why The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the greatest Spidey movie

The character development

Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man really well (Image via Sony)

What is most important in making a character relatable is that they must be grounded and fully developed. It’s important to realize that Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker looks more into his parents’ history and what happened to them.

It was revealed that they were spies and uploaded secret information about the company Oscorp and had to leave their son. This puts Peter in a predicament to find out who his parents were before they disappeared.

Most Spidey films gloss over Parker’s parents, but this is the only film that faces it head-on.

The portrayal of Spider-Man

The Spider-Man suit in the film (Image via Sony)

Some people will say Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man, but Garfield’s Spidey is more energetic and fun than either actor. Garfield has the wittiness that Maguire lacked and the maturity that Holland has yet to acquire.

Garfield’s quick wit and punch lines have been a highlight for the time he has played the web-head. Playing the hero too seriously like Maguire has its downsides, making people think the character is humorless.

It’s always necessary to balance out the dynamics of the character.

The chemistry of the leads

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy (Image via Sony)

When it comes to Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and Peter Parker in this film, their chemistry has always been a stand-out. What made it so authentic was that both Stone and Garfield were dating at the time.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire’s chemistry seemed forced, while Tom Holland’s romance for Zendaya (MJ) seems too childish even for his age. Contrastingly, it makes the viewer giddy just to look at Stone and Garfield on screen.

The original score

Jamie Foxx played Electro (Image via Sony)

In The Amazing Spider-Man two years prior, James Horner composed the score but left and had Hanz Zimmer fill in for him for the sequel. The result was magnificent, to say the least.

The score had elements for each character. There was a theme for Spider-Man, Electro, and Green Goblin. It ranged from empowering to haunting in an instant.

This is a feat that many Spidey films have struggled with. Luckily, this film uses it to the best of its abilities.

Gwen Stacy’s death

Stacy falling to her demise (Image via Sony)

What proves to be the most heartbreaking moment in the Spider-Man universe is the fact that Gwen Stacy dies. As Spider-Man tries to save her from falling down the clock tower, his webs catch her, but she gets whiplash from the fall and dies.

The reason that this moment is so impactful is that, to a degree, our hero loses. In every other film, we see him always save the girl and have a happy ending. This film stands out because he fails to save his love and must cope with the trauma.

Even after he fails, he still does his job to save the city of New York. This film truly understands the meaning of power and responsibility.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'? Yes No 2 votes so far