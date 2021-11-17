'Psych 3: This is Gus' cast list: James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill and others star in the Peacock original

TV's favorite duo is back with Psych 3: This is Gus and viewers may find themselves unprepared for the adventures the two have planned for them.

Directed by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This is Gus revolves around the aftermath of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, where Selene and Gus have a life-changing decision to make - a shotgun wedding before the arrival of Baby Gus. Shawn and Gus are now on a quest to hunt down Selene's estranged husband. Meanwhile, Lassister worries about the future of his career at the Santa Barbara Police Department.

'Psych 3: This is Gus' ensemble cast

Peacock dropped a short clip of Psych 3: This is Gus yesterday, revealing the first four minutes of the film. The third installment of the Psych film series is all set to premiere on November 18, exclusively on Peacock.

The official synopsis for Psych 3: This is Gus reads:

"As Gus plans a wedding and Selene delays signing the divorce papers from her previous marriage, Shawn launches an investigation to uncover her mysterious past."

Here's a look at the leading crew of Peacock's Psych 3: This is Gus.

James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn Spencer

James Roday Rodriguez is an American actor, director and screenwriter. His notable works include A Million Little Things, Love Bites, The Revolution, Psych, The Nerd Herd and Berserk, amongst many others.

Roday will be seen returning as the protagonist, Shawn Spencer, in Psych 3: This is Gus. Shawn is a pseudo-psychic part-time consultant at the Santa Barbara Police Department. He has an eye for detail and practices out-of-the-box thinking with an impulsive personality, which helps him brilliantly solve cases.

Dulé Hill as Burton "Gus" Guster

Dulé Hill, an American actor, is best known for his roles in dramas like Suits, Psych, The Wonder Years and movies such as The Guardian, Holes, Baller, The West Wing, She's All That and Hypnotic, along with many other movies and show appearances.

Hill will be seen returning as Gus in Psych's third film installment, Psych 3: This is Gus. His character is considered the deuteragonist of the series. A best friend and crime-solving partner to Shawn, Gus has always had his best friend's back throughout all his adventures.

Maggie Lawson, Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson, Sage Brocklebank, Kurt Fuller, Jazmyn Simon and Curt Smith will also be seen returning to their roles in Psych 3: This is Gus. Joining them as new members of the cast will be Allen Maldonado, Bethany Brown, Ben Wilkinson, Raresh DiMofte and Sophia Reid-Gantzert.

Catch Psych 3: This is Gus streaming on Peacock from November 18. Previous films - Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home - and Psych are also available to stream on the platform.

