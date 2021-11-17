Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' voice cast list: Jason Sudeikis and others star in Hulu series

Hit-Monkey is another one of Marvel's characters that is being brought to life with a stand-alone show.

A close association with Deadpool, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is based on a real character from the Marvel Comics. The plotline for this standalone animated series follows a vengeful Japanese Snow Monkey who turns into a Hit-Monkey, in order to avenge his tribe's slaughter.

How is this monkey different? He has rage, as well as a weird connection with the ghost of an American assassin, who also died in the Japanese Alps. Together, they are ready to bring down the criminals of Yakuza.

Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' ensemble voice cast

Marvel's Hit-Monkey will premiere on November 17, exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus. The series will release all 10 episodes on the same day. The official trailer for the series dropped last month, giving a glimpse of the plotline everyone has been waiting for.

The official synopsis for Marvel's Hit-Monkey reads:

"After a Japanese snow monkey's tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld."

Here's a look at the leading crew of Marvel's Hit-Monkey.

Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey

Fred Tatasciore is an American voice actor known for voicing various animated and live-action films, television shows and video games. His notable characters include Yosemite Sam, Taz, Gossamer, and the Hulk. He will be heard voicing Hit-Monkey in Marvel's upcoming series.

Tatasciore's character, Hit-Monkey, is set on the path of revenge after his entire tribe is slaughtered. He's considered the killer of killers, and has a major rage problem. The series will take viewers through his various evil acts while he struggles with finding his good side.

Jason Sudeikis as Bryce

Jason Sudeikis, for an American actor, comedian, producer and writer, first gained recognition playing Joe Biden and Mitt Romney on Saturday Night Live. He also co-created and starred as the lead in comedy series, Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis has also appeared in other series like 30 Rock, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Portlandia and The Last Man on Earth. His notable movies include Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2, We're the Millers, Drinking Buddies, Booksmart and many others.

Sudeikis will be seen voicing the ghost of American assassin Bryce in Marvel's Hit-Monkey. His character, after being killed in the Japanese Alps, gets tied to Hit-Monkey on a revenge quest. He is, however, a terrible mentor who is sarcastic and cynical. In order for him to complete his final mission, he must help Hit-Monkey.

Marvel's Hit-Monkey also stars George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki and Nobi Nakanishi as the voice actors for Shinji Yokohama, Akiko, Haruka and Ito, respectively.

The series was created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon with Marvel Television as the production house. Marvel's Hit-Monkey will be available to stream beginning November 17 on Hulu and Disney plus.

