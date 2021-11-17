'Psych 3: This is Gus': Release date, trailer and more

Shawn and Gus are back with their crazy comedy adventures in Psych 3: This is Gus.

The third installment in the TV series turned film, Psych 3: This is Gus is directed by Steve Franks. The plot of the film is set in a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster. Meanwhile, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus make it their mission to track Selene's estranged husband as Lassiter worries about his career.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Peacock's Psych 3: This is Gus.

When is 'Psych 3: This is Gus' expected to release?

Psych 3: This is Gus will be released on November 18, exclusively on Peacock. The film is being promoted through posters adapted from the popular NBC series This Is Us, obviously having similar titles.

Returning with their characters from Psych will be James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson, Sage Brocklebank, Kurt Fuller, Jazmyn Simon and Curt Smith.

Psych 3: This is Gus will also see new members join its cast, including Allen Maldonado, Bethany Brown, Ben Wilkinson, Raresh DiMofte and Sophia Reid-Gantzert.

Check out the trailer for 'Psych 3: This is Gus'

The trailer for Psych 3: This is Gus dropped on Peacock's official YouTube channel earlier last month, revealing the returning cast and the duo on their adventures. Peacock announced the film earlier this year.

The film picks off from Psych 2: Lassie Come Home's end with Selene (Jazmyn Simon) dropping a DAD bomb on Gus (Dulé Hill), leading to a huge life-changing decision.

The official synopsis for Psych 3: This is Gus reads:

"As Gus plans a wedding and Selene delays signing the divorce papers from her previous marriage, Shawn launches an investigation to uncover her mysterious past."

Stream Psych 3: This is Gus from November 18 on Peacock, and enjoy the crazy adventures of Shawn and Gus.

