Is Netflix's 'There's Someone Inside Your House' a book adaptation? Here's all about Stephanie Perkins' novel

Masked killers and the spooky season go hand in hand, just like Netflix's upcoming horror slasher, There's Someone Inside Your House, which is all set to release on the streaming service on 5 October 2021. The film is an adaptation of The New York Times bestseller by Stephanie Perkins of the same name, revolving around high school students who are being targeted by a masked killer.

'There's Someone Inside Your House' : The book

Book cover (L) and film poster (R) for There's Someone Inside Your House (Images via Instagram/naturallystephperkins and Netflix)

There's Someone Inside Your House, is based on Stephanie Perkins' novel of the same name, which is also a New York Times Bestseller. The book was released in 2017 and was picked up to be adapted by Netflix in 2018.

Stephanie Perkins is known for her young adult romance books, such as Anna And The French Kiss and Lola and the Boy Next Door, and has recently branched out into horror with There's Someone Inside Your House and her new book The Woods Are Always Watching.

The author's biggest influences behind the book were drawn from her love for slashers as a teenager with films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. She also follows the cult favorite Boys Love Mandy Lane and FX's American Horror Story.

For lovers of Stephen King and horror, Stephanie Perkins's There's Someone Inside Your House would be a fun read.

'There's Someone Inside Your House': The movie (trailer & synopsis)

The official trailer for There's Someone Inside Your House was released on Netflix's YouTube channel last month and viewers are in for a ride. The killer is both iconic and creepy at the same time, with a desire to expose secrets while wearing a mask resembling the victim's face. The trailer offers a glimpse at a group of friends who come together to try and stop the killings.

The official synopsis for There's Someone Inside Your House reads:

"Makani Young has moved to small-town Nebraska to finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves."

Tune in for all the chills on October 6 as There's Someone Inside Your House hits Netflix globally.

