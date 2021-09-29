×
International Emmy Awards 2021: 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and 'I-Land' nominated

Left: It's Okay to Not Be Okay offiial poster, Right: I-Land official poster (Images via Twitter/theseoulstory and BELIFT_official)
Afreen Khan
Modified Sep 29, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The 2021 International Emmy Awards nominations have two Korean shows listed as nominees - It's Okay to Not Be Okay and I-Land. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the nominations list on September 23, and the former's addition to it doesn't come as much of a a surprise.

2021 International Emmy Awards nominates two Korean shows

In an incredible turn of events, two popular Korean shows have been nominated for this year's International Emmy Awards (IEA). The IEA focuses on content originally produced and released outside the U.S.

The romantic comedy focusing on mental health issues It's Okay to Not Be Okay is nominated in the TV Movie/Mini Series category. Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM's idol group survival show I-Land has been selected in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category.

200616 tvN “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Official Poster #김수현 #KSH #사이코지만괜찮아 #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay https://t.co/Uep4fyzqdL
I-LAND'S OFFICIAL POSTER. OMG IM EXCITED. https://t.co/MLLBXx9A6x

This is CJ ENM's second nomination at the International Emmy Awards, the first being the musical program I Can See Your Voice in 2016.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay was labeled as one of "The Best International Shows of 2020" by The New York Times and even received eight nominations and two wins at the coveted 57th Baeksang Art Awards.

As for I-Land, the survival show garnered millions of views and votes, eventually creating monster rookie group, ENHYPEN.

K-media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily also noted that no Korean drama has ever won an International Emmy Award. With the way Korean content is booming, this year's nominations look hopeful.

CJ ENM scored 2021 International Emmy nominations (I-Land & It’s Okay To Not Be Okay).

Watching the birth of @ENHYPEN on I-Land
was one of the most inspiring moments during the pandemic.

While the US couldn't get people to wear masks, Korea was busy collaborating & creating. twitter.com/eszterkim/stat…
Kim Soo hyun, Seo Yeaji and Oh Jungse’s It’s okay to not be okay getting nominated for the International Emmy’s finally getting some news there.
Congratulations once again to the whole team!

#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay

n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/WSYq5z1FWu
AND most importantly, congrats to it's okay to not be okay for the international emmy nom!!! so proud of the team and pbio fam HUHU we made it guys! pbiokarma! seo yeaji karma haha 😭❤️
WHY DIDNT I KNOW THAT I LAND WAS NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY??!??&/€2&;&(:&€/?
didnt expect enhypen to be the first egot contender of kpop but i’ll take it twitter.com/enhypenews/sta…

The winners of the International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 22 in an in-person ceremony in New York. Fans will also get to see nominated program trailers and exclusive nominee interviews during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 12 to November 22 on the official website.

More details on 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and 'I-Land'

It's Okay to Not Be Okay stars Seo Yea Ji, Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se in lead roles. It revolves around a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital Moon Gang Tae, and his relationship with the famous children's author Go Moon Young, who has anti-social personality disorder.

best drama? best plot? best chemistry? best acting? best trio? best cast? best screenplay? best writer? best healing? best character development? best everything?

#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay

exactly exactly 🥱😌🥰 https://t.co/UWfsLUAXsO

It's Okay to Not Be Okay blends in animation, horror, love and fun seamlessly, offering a complete package.

Boy group survival-reality show I-Land had 23 participants competing with each other in rap, dance, vocals and leadership skills to get a chance to debut in a seven-member K-pop idol group.

I-LAND l 최종 데뷔 멤버 7인

ENHYPEN 최종 데뷔 멤버 7인을 공개합니다!

그동안 <#ILAND>를 시청해 주신
#글로벌시청자 여러분 모두 감사합니다.

ENHYPEN final 7 members are announced!

Dear global audience, thank you for watching <#I_LAND>

#Mnet #엠넷 #ILAND #I_LAND #아이랜드 https://t.co/Qs5ZIl87js

Millions of fans from over 171 countries participated in the voting process, with Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Heeseung, Jay, Sunghoon and Sunoo now being a part of the debut group, ENHYPEN.

Meanwhile, Mnet and HYBE have kickstarted I-Land 2, this time on the lookout to debut a girl group.

