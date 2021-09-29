International Emmy Awards 2021: 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and 'I-Land' nominated

The 2021 International Emmy Awards nominations have two Korean shows listed as nominees - It's Okay to Not Be Okay and I-Land. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the nominations list on September 23, and the former's addition to it doesn't come as much of a a surprise.

2021 International Emmy Awards nominates two Korean shows

In an incredible turn of events, two popular Korean shows have been nominated for this year's International Emmy Awards (IEA). The IEA focuses on content originally produced and released outside the U.S.

The romantic comedy focusing on mental health issues It's Okay to Not Be Okay is nominated in the TV Movie/Mini Series category. Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM's idol group survival show I-Land has been selected in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category.

This is CJ ENM's second nomination at the International Emmy Awards, the first being the musical program I Can See Your Voice in 2016.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay was labeled as one of "The Best International Shows of 2020" by The New York Times and even received eight nominations and two wins at the coveted 57th Baeksang Art Awards.

As for I-Land, the survival show garnered millions of views and votes, eventually creating monster rookie group, ENHYPEN.

K-media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily also noted that no Korean drama has ever won an International Emmy Award. With the way Korean content is booming, this year's nominations look hopeful.

The winners of the International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 22 in an in-person ceremony in New York. Fans will also get to see nominated program trailers and exclusive nominee interviews during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 12 to November 22 on the official website.

More details on 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and 'I-Land'

It's Okay to Not Be Okay stars Seo Yea Ji, Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se in lead roles. It revolves around a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital Moon Gang Tae, and his relationship with the famous children's author Go Moon Young, who has anti-social personality disorder.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay blends in animation, horror, love and fun seamlessly, offering a complete package.

Boy group survival-reality show I-Land had 23 participants competing with each other in rap, dance, vocals and leadership skills to get a chance to debut in a seven-member K-pop idol group.

Millions of fans from over 171 countries participated in the voting process, with Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Heeseung, Jay, Sunghoon and Sunoo now being a part of the debut group, ENHYPEN.

Meanwhile, Mnet and HYBE have kickstarted I-Land 2, this time on the lookout to debut a girl group.

Edited by Siddharth Satish