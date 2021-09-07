ENHYPEN teases TXT's participation in their upcoming album

HYBE labelmates ENHYPEN and TXT are finally collaborating. ENHYPEN's Jay and Ni-Ki hosted "All Night Japan X" radio show with guests TXT's Taehyun and Huening Kai on September 7's episode.

After an hour of fun-filled conversations, Ni-Ki revealed, "TXT has participated in ENHYPEN's new album." This news is honey to fans' ears as they've always been looking forward to the two groups merging their incredible vocals and talent.

ENHYPEN as a whole takes turns being DJs for the night on Japan's radio show. They were announced as hosts earlier in May this year, becoming the first-ever non-Japanese artists to take over the late night show.

In their latest episode, which aired on September 7, Ni-ki and Jay called their sunbaenims Taehyun and Huening Kai as guests on the show.

As both Ni-ki and Jay, along with four other members, tested positive for Covid-19, the show is reported to be pre-recorded.

The TXT members talked about the release of their first Japanese EP, titled "Chaotic Wonderland," slated to release on November 10. While they did not dish out any more secrets about that, they did reveal that one of the TXT members has participated in ENHYPEN's upcoming comeback.

It started with Ni-Ki sharing the news, while Taehyun only added a bit of a reveal stating some members were involved. Whether it's just one member, or two, or even three, MOAs and ENGENEs will have to wait to know more.

👤: tomorrow x together sunbaenim participated in enhypen’s new album!

🐿: someone amongst the members participated in it~

🐧: you’re curious as to who it is, aren’t you?@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/LfwTEWoChW — TXT Translations 📝 (@translatingTXT) September 6, 2021

TXT PARTICIPATED IN ENHYPEN'S NEW ALBUM??? OMG THAT'S INSANE, I'M SCREAMING — Ava (@PDJONGSEONG) September 6, 2021

ENHYPEN was reported to have a comeback in late September. However, with reports arising of six out of the seven members contracting the virus, it is unclear whether BELIFT LAB will still move forward with the original date.

As for TXT, they recently released their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, with their powerful emo-rock title LO$ER=LO♡ER.

Fans have previously been blessed with watching the seniors and juniors share the same playground on their own exclusive variety show TXT & EN - PLAYGROUND.

TXT debuted in 2019 with their EP The Dream Chapter: Star, while ENHYPEN debuted in 2020 with BORDER: Day One.

