Five ENHYPEN members test positive for COVID as fans call for a delay in comeback

Five rookie group ENHYPEN have tested positive for COVID-19 and announced their label, BELIFT LAB, on September 2, 2021.

The agency stated Jake, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, and Sunghoon contracted the virus while undergoing self-quarantine after coming in contact with a positive case.

While the company also mentions that their priority is the rapid recovery of the members, ENGENEs request the agency delay their upcoming comeback. The group confirmed a late September comeback on August 25.

ENHYPEN is a rising star

BELIFT LAB uploaded a statement to the fan-artist platform Weverse informing fans about the sudden upsetting news about ENHYPEN.

The agency explained that the group entered pre-emptive self-quarantine when a positive case was found on August 26. On August 29, during his self-quarantine, Jake exhibited symptoms. He took an RTPCR test and was found to be positive on August 30.

The agency also stated that they had canceled their KOTACT:HI 5 appearance for Sunday due to this issue. Fans can read the full statement here.

[090221 • BELIFT LAB Weverse Update]



Jake, Jay, Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Heesung have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19.



Please pray for the members' fast recovery. Also, hopefully Ni-ki and Sunoo will not be tested as positive on COVID-19. 😔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/p7wLqBEoeT — Tygrysku | 레이 ☽ (@kimchiweii) September 2, 2021

After this sudden news, fans began trending #AlwayswithENHYPEN wishing members a speedy recovery. Jungwon and Sunoo took to their Weverse, assuring fans they were alright and taking care of themselves.

JUNGWON's weverse update.

— he doesn't want us to worry. aaaaa im sobbing. his goodnight is the sweetest. pic.twitter.com/wYq4buqgxy — iaeaiel*･῾ ᵎ⌇ ⁺◦FAST RECOVERY FOR ENHYPEN (@hoonocturnal) August 27, 2021

Fans also noted that the date Jake and Jay uploaded random posts about missing ENGENEs coincided with BELIFT's public statement.

August 29 Jake posted on weverse saying he's doing well...at the same time he was having a fever and cough ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/cWljS8CKXl — ᴶᴴ (@daily_jakehoon) September 2, 2021

Fans have jumped on the bandwagon to cheer on their favorite K-pop artist. They have been sharing images, videos, and memes to show their support. Check out some reactions below:

hello @BELIFTLAB we are requesting you to delay or postpone their incoming comeback. their health must always be prioritize first at all times. please take your time and don't rush anything. don't worry, we are willing to wait and we understand the situation. #AlwaysWithENHYPEN — ً ysa (@_cutieniki) September 2, 2021

the comeback, selcas, tiktoks video, contents can wait. safety and health of enha are more important than those. we, engenes, can wait as long enha is ok. the most awaited comeback i want is enhypen that is fully recovered, healthy and happy! get well soon aking mga pahinga. pic.twitter.com/pVEoy4cAKu — sol (@enhypeniversea) September 2, 2021

the comeback that we all want is enhypen's fast recovery :') — rai ☄︎ gws en- (@uriramyeonz) September 2, 2021

Please stay healthy for a long time, this heart is not strong enough to see you suffer.🥺🙏I will always pray for you and always beside you all.🧡



we love you🧡#AlwaysWithENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/d3uG5hnW8o — Daa (@Daa14898215) September 2, 2021

sad to think that it's not even a year since their debut yet they've been through so many trials. but believe me everything will make us stronger in the future. engene and enhypen are awesome. we can definitely get through this together!💙#AlwaysWithENHYPEN@ENHYPEN_members pic.twitter.com/wCwZO0lP1O — 예쁜쩡💙 (@yangwoning0209) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are also hoping that the remaining members, Sunoo and Niki, stay safe.

The 'monster rookie' group from I-Land

ENHYPEN were often called 'monster rookies' when they debuted in November 2020. The members came together through CJ ENM, and HYBE's survival shows I-Land. In a short time, they have carved their niche in the K-pop industry.

With their debut album Border: Day One, the group sold over 300k copies, becoming the highest-selling K-pop group that debuted in 2020. In April 2021, they released their second EP 'Border: Carnival.'

Their most recent release was the theme song remake of a Korean children's cartoon. The song is titled 'Hey Tayo' and was released on July 29. It currently has 17 million views on YouTube.

Read More: Fans send supportive messages to K-POP singer Doyoung of TREASURE after he tests positive for COVID-19

Edited by Srijan Sen