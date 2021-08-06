Top 5 youngest K-Pop idols in 2021

K-Pop groups are known to debut when the idols are as young as 14 years old. For instance, SHINee's Taemin is one of the most popular idols today, and he debuted at the young age of 14.

His talent, fashion sense and visionary choreography, are things that fans love. Other artists who debuted at the tender age o 14 or 15 include solo artist IU, BTS' Maknae Jungkook, Jisung of NCT Dream, I.N belonging to Stray Kids and Tzuyu of Twice.

Here's a list of artists who happen to be the youngest K-Pop idols as of 2021

5 youngest K-Pop idols of 2021

Jang Won-young, formerly of Iz*One

Jang Won-young is better known as Wonyoung among fans, and the K-Pop idol belonged formerly to IZ*One. The band disbanded after their two-year contract came to an end. She is also popular for emerging as the winner of Mnet's girl group survival reality television show Produce 48.

As a result, she also debuted with Iz*One in 2018 as the center of the group. The K-Pop idol was born August 31, 2004 and is currently a trainee under Starship Entertainment. IZ*One disbanded on April 29, 2021.

Ni-ki of ENHYPEN

Ni-ki, the member of band ENHYPHEN, stylized as 'EN-' is another K-Pop idol who debuted at the age of 15. He was born on December 9, 2005 and their band debuted on November 2020. The band was formed through the survival competition I-LAND and consists of seven members.

Ni-ki happens to be this idol's stage name. His birth name is Nishimura Riki, and he hails from Okayama, Japan. He is the main dancer and also a vocalist of the band. With 1,140,718 votes, Ni-ki secured the fourth position on I-LAND.

ENHYPHEN is a band that was formed by Belift Lab. This is a collaboration project between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation.

Junghwan of TREASURE

Junghwan, who belongs to the K-Pop group TREASURE, is another idol who debuted when he was 15. The band was formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, and the group debuted in 2020. It was formed through the agency's in-house survival program, the YG Treasure Box, in 2018.

TREASURE consists of 12 members, and the band is led by the two eldest members, Choi Hyun-suk and Jihoon. Born on February 18, 2005, he hails from Iksan, South Korea.

Jeongwoo of TREASURE

Another member who debuted at a young age also belonged to YG Entertainment's group TREASURE. Jeongwoo was born on September 28, 2004. Jeongwoo and Junghwan were friends from before when they joined YG's survival program, Treasure Box. They are from the same school and hail from Iksan.

According to reports, Jeongwoo had joined just two days before the audition for the survival program. Yet, he passed it and also became a part of the K-pop boy band formed through the program.

Yuna is from Itzy

Itzy's Yuna, born in 2003, debuted in 2019. She was 16 years old at the time of her debut. She went to the Hanlim Multi Art School, where she studied under the Department of Practical Dance.

K-Pop idol Yuna was also a part of a collaboration stage called 'MAKNAES'. This took place on December 18, 2020 and Oh My Girl's Arin, IZ*ONE's Wonyoung and (G)idle's Shuhua, also took part in the same.

