Top 5 K-Pop female dancers that would give good competition to Blackpink's Lisa

As time goes by, the standard for being a "good dancer" in the K-pop industry changes immensely, with the bar going higher and higher. At the same time, idols are also honing their craft in order to meet and surpass that standard as best as they can.

Blackpink's Lisa is a great example, who debuted in the industry in 2016 officially under the K-pop girl group. Her main dancer position was given to her for a reason, and she's proved on multiple occasions that she deserves the title, and more. Here are some of the best female K-pop dancers that would provide great friendly competition to Lisa.

Who is the best female K-pop dancer?

1) BoA

it's been 17 years but boa's my name dance break is still unmatched pic.twitter.com/jtHChDF2bk — ◌ (@hoehyelin) June 10, 2021

The original dance queen, BoA, is a veteran of the K-pop industry and her fame knows no bounds. Her dancing ability has been praised by many for standing out on its own, even way back in the day when she first got started in 2000.

BoA is all set to be a judge on Mnet's upcoming dance crew battle reality show, Street Fighter Woman.

2) Momo TWICE

A Momo dance break and Jihyo high note again in this comeback please🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/OwodG8sDtR — 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓮 (@NabongTokki) October 13, 2020

Momo's TWICE is almost always at the center for TWICE's dance breaks. The way she executes her moves flawlessly, while keeping the audience entertained with her expressions and making their dynamic choreo seem like a walk in the park, is something that not everyone can do.

Momo was a contestant on the K-pop idol dance reality competition, "Hit the Stage," and showed that she can slay any type of dance concept she sets her mind to. World famous choreographer Lia Kim immensely praised Momo for her dance ability.

3) Chungha

chungha

stay tonight

studio choom pic.twitter.com/5ux8CVHN5W — ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ (@G0RETE) June 12, 2021

Chungha's dancing ability is exactly what caught people's attention when she first appeared, and it's still one of the biggest factors to her success (besides her vocal capabilities and ability to put on a show, of course).

The dance machine first appeared on a K-pop idol survival reality show, and became the talk of the town after a clip of her freestyle dance went viral.

4) I*ZONE's Chaeyeon

anyways.. never fails to make me amaze watching chaeyeon's iconic freestyle dance 😌pic.twitter.com/carw5uiEHT — riz³⁹ (@imrizlee) August 2, 2021

While I*ZONE is no more, Chaeyeon continues to dance her way into our hearts. The K-pop idol singer has been a trainee in the industry for years, along with her younger sister Chaeryeong (who debuted as a member of ITZY in 2019). Like Chungha, her freestyle clip went viral (coincidentally, from the same show Chungha was on), and fans began to keep track of her after that.

Not only is her dancing top-notch, but the control she has over her every movement is so calculated.

5) Purple Kiss' Ireh

overdose ireh for the tl pic.twitter.com/IZdDUkPtEz — selin 🎢 (@ilysunric) April 30, 2021

While Purple Kiss is a relatively new K-pop group, they are definitely not one to be overlooked. Both members Ireh and Dosie are great dancers, but Ireh specially had to be mentioned for her insane control during the group's cover of EXO's "Overdose."

The K-pop girl group (who are Mamamoo's juniors) has several dance covers posted up on their channel.

Also read: Top 5 upcoming K-pop releases in August 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji