BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her first post on Weverse, sends fans into frenzy

BLACKPINK's global reach doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon, with the creation of a community on the popular fan-artist-interaction platform Weverse, with Jennie commemorating the event!

Weverse is an online platform used by fans to officially communicate with artists who have an official community on the platform. The app was developed by HYBE Corporation (previously known as BigHit Entertainment). A few of the artists currently on the forum are BTS, TXT, Treasure, CL, and NU'EST.

After Jennie's post, it seemed to have rubbed some people the wrong way due to what is being referred to as a "glitch" on Weverse's part.

BLACKPINK makes their official entrance to Weverse, and Jennie starts the train

Midway through July, BLACKPINK's entertainment label YG announced that the girls would be joining Weverse on August 2nd.

Today, a special video was posted featuring all the BLACKPINK members, announcing that they'd officially be using the platform from now on.

BLACKPINK fans were happy to see the news and even happier after Jennie put up a couple of posts on the platform, talking with other fans and sharing a few pictures of herself.

Immediately, Jennie began trending on Twitter, and fans flooded the site with messages of encouragement and excitement after seeing her posts.

living for jennie kim with bangs pic.twitter.com/egu96D427S — َ (@EGIRLRUBY) August 2, 2021

Jennie updated on Weverse! She looks so cute 🥺 @blackpink pic.twitter.com/eD2HOGwAvg — ᴄʏᴀɴ (@cyanblink) August 2, 2021

ONE weverse post and jennie trends worldwide at #1. THE POWER 😭 pic.twitter.com/dm7dO6yrOh — JENNIE CHILE (@jenniebpchile) August 2, 2021

who is the cutest person in the world and why is it jennie pic.twitter.com/mYI3VDB7oL — jennie pics (@jenniesarchive) August 2, 2021

Soon after, however, trouble began to stir in paradise. Supposedly, Weverse sent out notifications of Jennie's posts to those who hadn't joined the BLACKPINK community within the application yet, creating mixed reactions.

While many were simply confused, some fans began to express anger at the "glitch" (as some referred to it). Others directed anger towards Jennie, and a few were happy to see another artist join the ever-growing platform.

Blinks (fans of BLACKPINK) did not skip a beat and immediately stepped up to defend Jennie from the negative attention she was inadvertently receiving.

i get that a lot of us didn’t sign up for bp weverse notifs but some of y’all are being mad disrespectful towards jennie… she literally didn’t do anything??? there’s no reason for yall to be sending her hate damn — cynthia ⁷ ☆ (@jinkookswrld) August 2, 2021

jennie is being so active try to connect with fans and chat with them more lately so don't try to changes and destroy that beautiful moments at all.

Jennie we love you so much — 🌼 (@Jenniestan_lov2) August 2, 2021

Please leave positive comments on @BLACKPINK’s Weverse! Jennie is active there now🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/t00t845gmW — Zhen Ni (@JeniniKimdukie) August 2, 2021

OMGGGG BLACKPINK IS NOW ON WEVERSE! Hope that there will be no fanwars. Jennie is now exploring weverse! pic.twitter.com/L4bbVQYPw7 — wjdghtjr ⁷ ⟭⟬ 💜 (@airrann_) August 2, 2021

jennie is now trending no.1 worldwide and got the bitches so mad just for posting on weverse, she's the main character and the main event indeed — ً (@bitchrubyjane) August 2, 2021

giving breathing exercises over getting a notification with jennie in panda ears….. touch grass all of you 😭 pic.twitter.com/RjB5jLLA3p — ibby 🦋 (@jentlehyuck) August 2, 2021

leave jennie alone pls🙏🏽 just bc u got an unexpected notif doesn’t warrant you to go and be rude to her… just be respectful so weverse can stay peaceful — erica is on a date with yeji (@ericaluvsjoon) August 2, 2021

“blackpink invaded our safe space” “terrorizing the app” girl shut up you got three notifications from jennie she didnt do anything to yall 😴 — ً (@LEGENDHARMONY) August 2, 2021

"our homes" "my safe place" jennie is not gonna come through the screen and haunt you calm DOWN — ala (@BPlNKS) August 2, 2021

BLACKPINK is also present on the fan interaction platform Daum Cafe, as well as Weibo. They have their Instagram accounts as well and a joint Twitter account.

Following Jennie's post, Blinks are hoping to see the rest of the BLACKPINK members join her in posting on the platform as well.

Also read: What happened to Kris Wu? Former EXO member arrested on suspicion of rape

Edited by Ravi Iyer