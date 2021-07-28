When are the Blackpink members' birthdays?

The Blackpink members have wildly different personalities, but gel along with each other like glue; some of them share similar personality traits as well. The girls have been with each other for almost a decade, all the way from their trainee days to present day.

If you're wondering what their birth dates and their corresponding Zodiac signs are, then look no further!

When is each Blackpink member's birthday?

1. Jisoo

Jisoo (or Kim Jisoo) was born on 3 January 1995. That makes her the oldest member of Blackpink. Her Zodiac sign is Capricorn, and her Chinese Zodiac is a Pig.

Capricorns are said to be in touch with both their emotional and mental side, as well as their physical side. They tend to be great leaders, specializing in taking the initiative to carry tasks out. The Blackpink members have mentioned that Jisoo is usually their leader on-stage, and is in charge of making difficult decisions.

2. Jennie

Jennie (or Kim Jennie) was born on 16 January, 1996. She is the second oldest after Jisoo. She is also a Capricorn, but her Chinese Zodiac is a Rat.

Those born in the year of the Rat are said to have superior skills at adaptability and survival in different environments; they're cheerful, extroverted and outgoing, and are always striving to do better. Jennie has trained for the longest period among all the Blackpink members, always working to present the best version of herself.

3. Rosé

Rosé (or Roseanne Park, Park Chaeyoung) was born on 11 February 1997. She is an Aquarius and her Chinese Zodiac is an Ox.

Aquarians are known to be upfront about how they feel about something, and they don't beat around the bush. They are very creative and chill to be around. They're also considered to be good speakers. Rosé is usually seen talking on behalf of the other Blackpink members when a word is needed from the group.

4. Lisa

Lisa (or Lalisa Manoban) was born on the 27th of March, 1997. Her Chinese Zodiac is also an Ox, like Rosé; however, her Zodiac sign is an Aries.

Aries have been described as confident leaders who leap into action the second they come across it. As mentioned by Lisa herself, she usually takes charge of the dance-related concerns Blackpink faces. Ariens tend to be fairly optimistic people and are direct with what they want to say.

