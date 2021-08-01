What happened to Kris Wu? Former EXO member arrested on suspicion of rape

Police are making a move on Kris Wu after a series of girls in China made serious accusations against the pop star recently.

Kris Wu previously used to work in the Kpop industry, as a member of the boy group EXO under SM Entertainment. In 2014, he attempted to terminate his contract with the label and left, citing health reasons and a lack of freedom.

The case seems to be developing at rapid speed, and many have come out to speak on the allegations.

Allegations made against Kris Wu: A rough summary

On July 8th, a Chinese netizen by the name of Du Meizhu posted a series of screenshots of text messages and threw accusations against Kris Wu; allegations which were namely rape and solicitation. She reported that Kris Wu was allegedly involved with several girls, some of them underage.

Continuing, she said, many were lured under the false pretenses of a job or other sorts of benefits. She also recounted how she had intercourse with him when she visited his place for a party, as he threatened to end her acting career.

Meizhu gave him the ultimatum of leaving the entertainment industry in 24 hours, or she would ruin his career.

Also read: Kwon Mina's ex-boyfriend admits he cheated out of curiosity

Kris Wu's agency denied all of the accusations, stating they'd file a suit against her for defamation. However, Du Meizhu shot back at them, sharing to the public that they had sent her a contract asking her to retract her statement in return for money.

She uploaded videos of bank transaction statements on her phone, stating that this was "hush money" Kris Wu and his mother had supposedly sent her in order to retract the statements she made against him.

Du Meizhu shares video of money transfer to her account allegedly from a bank account belonging to Kris Wu.



"Isn't this undeniable evidence?...What else do you want?...not every girl is willing to share photos of them in bed..." [+200156]



Read more: https://t.co/LlUr2rXPT5 pic.twitter.com/FztBu2tZMw — c-ent translations (@centnews1) July 18, 2021

Many brands began to drop Kris Wu from their sponsorship roster, either choosing to terminate or suspend his contract for the time being.

As time passed, more and more women began to come out in support of Du Meizhu's accusations, posting screenshots of conversations they had with Kris Wu - many of them sexually charged.

Along the line, Kris Wu had made a public statement that all the accusations made against him were false, and if they were true, he would willingly go to jail.

He released a statement he denied it pic.twitter.com/fcJOEpfwpA — 🌚cb (@Bangwiee) July 19, 2021

Kris Wu arrested for investigation, and fans are shocked

Today, on the 31st of July, Kris Wu was arrested by the police in Beijing, China in order to carry out their investigation regarding the allegations made against him. The former K-pop star is currently a Canadian resident.

A week prior to this, Beijing police had issued a statement stating that Du Meizhu, as well as the others that had made accusations, had not filed an official police report against him.

They also confirmed that Du Meizhu had indeed had sex with Kris Wu at his place, after drinking. Police also stated that the initial posts made by Meizhu and her acquaintance were supposedly for online attention.

After the arrest was made, several people came out to voice their opinions on the situation.

tw kris wu rape



kris wu is arrested finally i am so happy that this is not an another case that is swept on the corner and be forgotten just because he is rich, i hope the victims can now finally find justice and peace — ً jeiyan (💤) (@jenlestials) July 31, 2021

euw kris wu 🤢 if u ever saw me supporting him before please prerend it never happens pic.twitter.com/hWHjd0oDJJ — cheesecake (@cactusorcactus) July 24, 2021

Me to kris wu fans who said he was innocent like motherfucker where?? pic.twitter.com/E2fpIgwGf8 — mi (@kdramacaffeine) July 24, 2021

there's literally more than 20 women speaking out for themselves on how they were sexually assaulted by Kris Wu yet pips are still defending him #KrisWu pic.twitter.com/xGchbQIehE — w o b b y (@wobiloop) July 24, 2021

KRIS WU GOING TO JAIL WHERE HE BELONGS pic.twitter.com/d1OFRUC0vR — ASTRA (@SIJIMANOR) July 31, 2021

Kris Wu didn't lie. 😭😭😭😭😭 "You and your girls is on the guest list" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zi75pda5sI — luna🌸 (@rishima_) July 24, 2021

me remember called kris wu cute when 'exo showtime episode 6' when he wake up from his nap and said "my lips bleeding" 🙂 now this dude getting death penalty pic.twitter.com/JH6UQiXrIF — mona 🇵🇸 (@monasha__) July 24, 2021

i’ve never in my life thought that kris wu is getting a death penalty in this lifetime but fair enough pic.twitter.com/Rluh2wU7qp — enin⁷ ♥︎ (@oreocrumbsies) July 24, 2021

look at this comment about kris wu i screamed pic.twitter.com/Nx1C8jjdLf — trudy aka thiccums mc gee (@thotrudy) July 24, 2021

In an interview, Du Meizhu revealed that since she had made the accusations, at least 30 women contacted her stating they had faced the same thing; several of them were minors.

The case is currently developing, and many are awaiting a statement to be released by the police; however, several have voiced their distrust towards them, owing to their attempt at neutralizing the case made by Du Meizhu by implying that she made her initial posts for attention.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul