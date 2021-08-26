Top 5 moments ENHYPEN's Jake had ENGENEs laugh out loud

ENHYPEN's Jake stole millions of hearts with his extra goofy vibe on Mnet and HYBE's reality show I-Land last year. As the rookie group now gears up for a September comeback, ENGENEs (the group's fandom) can't wait for the Lord of Extras, Jake, to return with his dramatic personality.

Jake stunned everyone with his visuals as soon as he entered I-Land. The Korean-Australian rapper and dancer showed incredible growth throughout the show's journey, which made fans fall in love with him more. His love for his dog, Layla, his dramatic personality, forgetting Korean or English and the Aussie accent, are some of the many things ENGENEs have grown to adore about the 18-year-old idol.

5) Jake and his archenemy - bugs

Jake might be a part of a monster rookie group, but when it comes to flying insects, he's an ordinary scared 18-year-old boy. He started his battle with bugs in the pre-debut period of I-Land and it continues even today. Running around the house, aggressively punching the air, or accidentally hitting another member, there's nothing Jake won't do to get rid of them.

Watch the clip below from 07:15 to 08:14:

4) Censoring bad words like a good boy

Count on Jake to vibe with his fans live while making sure his content is broadcast-worthy. In a recent livestream, the rapper played Justin Bieber's Peaches and lowered the volume each time the song mentioned the word "sh*t" and other abusive terms. The clip has already garnered 68.3K views on Twitter.

3) Struggling in the bunny costume

The cuteness of idols in an animal costume is directly proportionate to the infinite struggles they face while dancing. ENHYPEN's Jake experienced the same fate. The group performed the song Chamber 5 (Dream of Dreams) for an online concert and Jake's bunny costume struggles ended up stealing the entire show.

JAKE'S LITTLE STRUGGLES IN HIS BUNNY COSTUME I'LL CRY pic.twitter.com/sVbsXAjuDl — Ava | VOTE ON TTA (@jayfIirts) February 7, 2021

2) Losing his calm while playing games

This has to be one of the top moments imprinted in ENGENEs' minds. The dramatic, calm Jake tried hard, but eventually lost his cool while playing a game during their variety show, EN-O'CLOCK episode 11!

1) Jake's brain-freeze on DIVE Studios podcast

The first place on this list undoubtedly goes to his appearance on Eric Nam's DIVE Studios podcast. Trio Jake, Sunghoon and Jungwon featured on The K-pop Daebak Show, where they revealed their fun side. Eric raised a question that many ENGENEs had in mind - Jake's attraction to the subject physics. As Jake tried to answer that question, he got lost between Korean and English language, giving fans more reasons to love the Aussie idol.

The third-oldest member of ENHYPEN definitely has his own diverse charms, doesn't he?

BELIFT Lab, the group's agency, has also confirmed the rookie group's comeback in September. Time to gear up, ENGENEs.

Edited by Sabine Algur