MC Soobin and Arin pass the baton to ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and Jang Wonyoung for Music Bank

It's time for MC Soobin and Arin to bid goodbye, and Sunghoon and Jang Wonyoung to say hello to Music Bank. On September 27, K-media outlet Newsen reported a new set of hosts taking up the baton, and it has left fans with bittersweet emotions.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and former IZ*ONE member Jang Wonyoung will be the new MCs for Music Bank, starting October 8. Music Bank airs every Friday, which means this week will be the last for TXT's Soobin and Oh My Girl's Arin as MCs.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Jang Wonyoung confirmed as new hosts for Music Bank starting October

In July 2020, TXT's Soobin and Oh My Girl's Arin became the new hosts of Music Bank, after Shin Se Eun and Golden Child's Bomin's.

With their contract almost on its end, KBS revealed the newest faces to join Music Bank - ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Jang Wonyoung, a former IZ*ONE member. As per the reports, the production team hopes that the two idols' cute and lively images will bring new energy and warmth to Music Bank. Reports also state that Sunghoon and Wonyoung are preparing for a special stage while working hard for their first broadcast.

‏ً @debzyang enhypen’s sunghoon and iz*one’s wonyoung will be the mcs of music bank starting this oct 8.



THEE 4TH GEN MAIN VISUALS OMG enhypen’s sunghoon and iz*one’s wonyoung will be the mcs of music bank starting this oct 8.



THEE 4TH GEN MAIN VISUALS OMG https://t.co/pA0TYozGyk

Fans love KBS' choice of new MCs. 'MC Sunghoon' trended in the Top 10 worldwide Twitter charts, as fans gushed over both Sunghoon and Wonyoung's visuals, looking forward to their talent.

Yesha ^•^ @yangwontwt

@ENHYPEN_members #SUNGHOON sunghoon and wonyoung dancing to enha and izone songs , weekly selcas, sunghoon interviewing his own members and other groups 😭 im so proud and excited to see him as mc ,,,engenes lets give them another win on music bank !! sunghoon and wonyoung dancing to enha and izone songs , weekly selcas, sunghoon interviewing his own members and other groups 😭 im so proud and excited to see him as mc ,,,engenes lets give them another win on music bank !!

@ENHYPEN_members #SUNGHOON

However, some fans are warning others of the troubles that could be brewing in the future.

vy, @_biojaysic i better not see anyone shipping sunghoon and wonyoung, also those dlsnl mfs who will hate on wonyoung bcoz of hoon. istg i’m going to throw hands and go blind. let’s support their journey as mc peacefully. i better not see anyone shipping sunghoon and wonyoung, also those dlsnl mfs who will hate on wonyoung bcoz of hoon. istg i’m going to throw hands and go blind. let’s support their journey as mc peacefully.

ely @enhvior wonyoung is a minor, and sunghoon is not, but even, please do not ship them romantically ok, its wrong have a mindset wonyoung is a minor, and sunghoon is not, but even, please do not ship them romantically ok, its wrong have a mindset

niv. @sunghoonxlvr A friendly reminder : don't ship sunghoon and wonyoung romantically. let's now normalize enhypen working with girls!! ☺️🤍 A friendly reminder : don't ship sunghoon and wonyoung romantically. let's now normalize enhypen working with girls!! ☺️🤍

Fans react to Soobin and Arin's last week as Music Bank MCs

The Akkong MCs, Soobin and Arin, instantly became the most loved MC duo in Music Bank. Their iconic MC performance stage, Dolphin, went viral and became a TikTok trend loved by millions for weeks.

The duo even won the Best Couple award at KBS Entertainment Award because of their impeccable on-screen chemistry.

Fans love the many fun interactions they've had, especially with their seniors. With a whole year of fun and cute moments, they aren't ready to say goodbye to them yet.

숩 ❄️ @txtgiantbunny_ THEY SET THE BAR SO HIGH. MC SOOBIN AND MC ARIN DID SUCH A GREAT JOB! YOU WORKED WELL AKKONG MCS!!! THEY SET THE BAR SO HIGH. MC SOOBIN AND MC ARIN DID SUCH A GREAT JOB! YOU WORKED WELL AKKONG MCS!!! https://t.co/3eE8y0bNwW

denden @velvetsoob let's be real being an mc wasn't a big deal until soobin and arin did it let's be real being an mc wasn't a big deal until soobin and arin did it

rest @txtdcm im gonna miss mc soobin and arin so much 😭 im gonna miss mc soobin and arin so much 😭 https://t.co/kDWJYkJhr3

Also Read

Soobin's successor, Sunghoon, debuted in 2020 with ENHYPEN. He is known for his prince-like visuals and incredible dancing skills. He was a national-level figure skater who earned multiple silver and gold medals at various competitions.

Arin's successor, Jang Wonyoung, debuted as the center of IZ*ONE and ranked No. 1 on Mnet's Produce 48. She is often dubbed a 'complete idol' because of her unique charms and visuals. She's currently under Starship Entertainment, reportedly preparing to debut in the company's new girl group at the end of the year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar