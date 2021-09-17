ENHYPEN members dedicate their first tweet after recovery to ENGENEs

All ENHYPEN members have fully recovered from COVID-19, announced BELIFT Lab September 16, on Weverse. Apart from the official statement, the group members took to Twitter and posted two group selcas, dedicating it to their fandom, ENGENEs.

Except Sunoo, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki tested positive for COVID-19 in late August. They exhibited mild symptoms and stayed at quarantine treatment facilities.

This prompted fans to demand a postponement of their come back, which was scheduled for late September. Belift has now announced that the comeback will be in October.

ENHYPEN fully recovers from COVID and will have an October comeback

After a serious health scare, both fans and the members' loved ones can now live in peace as the members have been discharged from the treatment facilities. Belift Lab, much to everyone's relief, announced the news on Weverse.

Sunoo was in self-quarantine all this while. In order to exit self-quarantine, the company also stated that Sunoo underwent re-testing and the results came back negative.

Keeping their artists' health on priority, the company has pushed the come back to a later date. They stated that ENHYPEN's first studio album will be released in October, as opposed to the original late-September release.

"We missed you ENGENEs," ENHYPEN greet fans with their first post-COVID post

After Belift Lab's update, the members took to Twitter to showcase their love for ENGENEs.

They posted two masked group photos with the caption, "ENHYPEN complete! We missed you, ENGENEs."

Seeing the members all happy and together, floodgates of emotions opened as fans celebrated the boys' return.

saki @lovnhypn enhypen, our strongest warriors!! you fought well 🤍 enhypen, our strongest warriors!! you fought well 🤍 https://t.co/oByffyzVnx

¹ᴰfatima⁷| IN THE SOOP 2🐰 @TBSLEUPHORIA Enhypen coming out with an album this October!!! MY BIRTHDAY MONTH IF I DONT GET 293837377373 SETS FOR MY BIRTHDAY ILL BUY THEM MYSLEF Enhypen coming out with an album this October!!! MY BIRTHDAY MONTH IF I DONT GET 293837377373 SETS FOR MY BIRTHDAY ILL BUY THEM MYSLEF

✺ @sourcepjs manifesting rapper jay this comeback !! 🙏🏻 manifesting rapper jay this comeback !! 🙏🏻

✿ @ultimatenhypen What if there's rapper Jake on their comeback this October??!!



What if there's rapper Jake on their comeback this October??!!



https://t.co/ITpZGOainU

jam⁴ ✩ @wntrmindoongie niki's home, en- is finally healed and complete ++ a full album comeback. brb im crying niki's home, en- is finally healed and complete ++ a full album comeback. brb im crying https://t.co/rfi9eTqUpV

Jake was the first one to have COVID symptoms and also the first one to have been discharged.

ENGENEs are also excited because this will be the group's first full-length album, when it hasn't even been a year since their debut. Their last release was their second EP 'Border: Carnival', in April, having the smash hit 'Drunk-Dazed' as its title track. It peaked No. 1 on US World, Korean and Japan charts.

According to one fan, the studio album might have 11 songs, the thought of which now has ENGENEs all the more excited.

Meanwhile, ENGENEs are also gearing up for streaming and comeback plans, hoping the group wins multiple awards this time.

Edited by R. Elahi