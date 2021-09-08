ENHYPEN's Jake recovers from COVID-19 and gives health updates of other members

ENHYPEN's Jake has recovered from COVID-19, nine days after testing positive. Before an official update from the agency, Jake took to the fan platform Weverse to announce that his health has improved and also gave an update on the remaining five members who are currently under quarantine.

Jake was the first ENHYPEN member to test positive for COVID-19 on August 30, after showing symptoms on August 29. Soon after, JungWon, Heeseung, Jay, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki, who were all under self-quarantine, tested positive too.

ENHYPEN's Jake updates fans on his COVID-19 recovery

September 8 of 2021 is a good day for ENGENEs. Fans' beloved idol Jake uploaded a post on Weverse filled with emojis, assuring fans of his healthy recovery.

Fans' concerns grew day-by-day as out of seven members, six tested COVID-19 positive. Jake has now put some concerns to rest as he has recovered from the virus and shared that the others might be discharged soon too.

He said,

"ENGENEs, I’ve recovered safely and was discharged from the hospital! 😄 The other members are also doing well and I think they will be discharged soon. 😊 ENHYPEN fighting! 👏 🥰"

Jake showed mild symptoms such as fever and coughing on August 29, after an individual from their filming site contracted the virus on August 26. For the citizens of Seoul, it's mandatory for COVID-19 positives, even with mild symptoms, to stay in a government treatment and quarantine facility.

ENGENEs are pouring out love for Jake all over Twitter.

One of the 7most precious people has recovered well guyz!!!Lets pray for the other members to get back well soon!!!always in oua prayers!!!ENHYPEN FIGHTING💜❤️♥️#AlwaysWithENHYPEN #Always_together #ENHYPEN_JAKE pic.twitter.com/FKmPJdYhE1 — Irpaaa⁷ (@jirfaami_) September 8, 2021

Glad to see that #ENHYPEN_JAKE is already doing better and praying for the other 4 members to follow the same route 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fsO6oPttQo — T𐤀ᑎOOᑎᗩ⁷ (@TaekookNoona) September 8, 2021

This news definitely offers fans some respite as they initially were grateful that at least two members, Ni-Ki and Sunoo, were safe when the announcement of five members being COVID-19 positive was released. However, on September 4, it was informed that Ni-Ki ended up contracting the virus too.

BELIFT Lab also stated that the group's variety show EN-O'CLOCK will undergo a short hiatus. Episode 13 released on September 2, which was the last update of the show. In addition to that, the behind-the-scenes of the show will also take a break.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN are reported to be making a comeback in late September. In their pre-recorded radio show, All Night Japan, Ni-Ki and Jay also teased their sunbaenim TXT's participation in their upcoming album.

Fans have been requesting BELIFT to delay the comeback. However, there has been no news regarding the same so far.

