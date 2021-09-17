STAYC's 'Phone Ban' continues despite winning No. 1, and fans are enraged

Rookie girl group STAYC is climbing up the success ladder more quickly than imagined. Especially considering that they're not formed under the Big 4 companies. The rookie group won their first-ever music show trophy on September 14's episode of 'The Show'.

A Swith (STAYC's fandom name) found that the group is still under the 'Phone Ban' even though they achieved No. 1 on 'The Show'. Debuting in November 2020, STAYC members revealed during a show that their company's CEO banned them from using phones until they earned the No. 1 trophy. But Swiths now believe that this was just a manipulation tactic.

STAYC's phone ban continues despite getting No. 1 on 'The Show'

STAYC won their first-ever No. 1 with their latest comeback, 'Stereotype', from their first mini-album on SBS' 'The Show'. The rookie girl group was up against fromis_9's 'Talk & Talk' and PURPLE KISS' 'the Swithsmbie'. With the hard work of Swiths, STAYC won with 8,760 points, leading to a tearful encore stage.

Back in April 2021 on Midnight Idol, STAYC revealed that their High Up Entertainment CEO Black Eyed Pilseung had imposed a phone ban on them, which would only be lifted when they get their first win.

tinted glasses @chardceron so apparently, stayc members does not have phones until they get their first music show win. is this even okay? so apparently, stayc members does not have phones until they get their first music show win. is this even okay? https://t.co/PqHW7x3OPn

However, now that the Swiths worked hard to give the girls their phones back, a Reddit Swith (r/kpoprants) found out that the girls are still under the phone ban. The Swith revealed that the group would only be given the phones when they win No. 1 on a public broadcasting channel, i.e., MBC's Music Core, KBS' Music Bank or SBS' Inkigayo.

These specific broadcasting channels are some of the toughest to win. However, fans believe that a win is a win. Especially now that STAYC has had their second win on Show Champion and the third today, on September 16, on M Countdown.

Swiths are enraged by the unfair treatment of the girls. They're also aware of the tough competition they will have ahead of them in public shows and upset over their previous hard work boiling up to nothing.

When the group achieved their wins, Swiths were over the moon celebrating the girls getting their phones back.

jungwon protector @iluvyjw don’t talk to me STAYC just got their first win & they’re going to finally get their phones don’t talk to me STAYC just got their first win & they’re going to finally get their phones https://t.co/nPFpaOR5nS

am!x ᗢ rt and like 📌 @eunbinnii stayc finally gonna have their own phones 😭😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ stayc finally gonna have their own phones 😭😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

However, that was not the case.

리더쑴 🐰 @itgirlsumin so they are yet to get their phones.... HIGH UP! so they are yet to get their phones.... HIGH UP!

Dae 😺 @swithdae stayc : got their wins from the show, show champion and m countdown



high up : want wins from inkigayo, music core and music bank



swiths : give their phones back please!! stayc : got their wins from the show, show champion and m countdown



high up : want wins from inkigayo, music core and music bank



swiths : give their phones back please!!

Dae 😺 @swithdae stayc got 3 wins in a row but still no news about them getting their phones back because —high up ent put the target too high for stayc just like its name "high" stayc got 3 wins in a row but still no news about them getting their phones back because —high up ent put the target too high for stayc just like its name "high"

❀ ⁰² 𝔞𝔯𝔦 🦂 @LEEW0RSHIP why tf are companies still doing phone bans?!? please give that up to god!! FREE STAYC why tf are companies still doing phone bans?!? please give that up to god!! FREE STAYC

nadia 💕 @bubblyisa_ Just give stayc the phones 🥲 Just give stayc the phones 🥲

The phone ban is a common rule during trainee years or even at the start of their idol life. Although continuously deemed unfair and notorious, it still by and large continues.

Also Read

SNSD's Tiffany and GFriend both had previously opened up about not being allowed to use their phones until their groups won an award. GFriend revealed it in 2016's 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' show and Tiffany, in 2018, on the 'Zach Sang Show'.

STAYC is a six-member girl group consisting of Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J. Hopefully, the growth of a rookie group from a small company winning three back-to-back No. 1s, coupled with the Swiths' rage, might just influence High up Entertainment to lift the phone ban.

Edited by R. Elahi