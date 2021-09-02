Girls' Generation talk group comeback,  generation gap & secret confessions

Korea's legendary girl group, Girls' Generation recently made a full group appearance on You Quiz on the Block after four years.

Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun reminisced about their active moments as a group, shared a few secrets, talked about their 15th-year anniversary and much more on the popular tvN talk show's September 1 episode.

Girls' Generation talks about generation gap and trainee days

The latest episode of You Quiz on the Block did what no other show could - reunite Girls' Generation on screen. While the members did meet each other even after the group became inactive in 2017, they never made an OT8 appearance on any show - that is, only until September 1.

During the start of the show, Yoona shared that the girls promised each other not to cry when they finally did a full group greeting in front of the camera. Introductory greetings are a key aspect for a group whenever they meet any celebrity. And to do so with the entire group after four long years certainly has a deep emotional impact, even on fans.

The members, though all of them radiated youthful 20s beauty, shared how they feel about the generation gap when they meet junior artists.

Yoona said,

"When I’m talking to junior artists, they’ll talk about old variety shows and say, ‘I really wish I could have gone on that show.' And I’ll think to myself, ‘But I actually did go on those shows."

She added that she sometimes thinks about bragging but then realizes how old she would sound if she did, so she remains quiet about it.

Another member, Yuri, also shared her experience with young singers. She revealed that singers would come up to her and say, "My mother was a huge fan of Girls' Generation!" and it would make her wonder about the wide gap they shared between them.

Speaking about a possible Girls' Generation comeback, host Jo Se Ho asked if there was any possibility for the group to reunite. Yoona, smiling as always, replied that they're always open to it.

Yoo Jae Suk then suggested that they should do it for their 15th anniversary next year, as it is a big celebration. Sunny then playfully responded that they should rather do it now, as Yoo Jae Suk suggested it.

Sometime later, host Yoo Jae Suk asked if the members ever thought about giving up. Leader Taeyeon then spoke up and revealed she ran away as a trainee once because of how difficult dieting was.

"I wanted someone to hold onto me. I didn't want to let go of everything. I suddenly remembered this, but back then, I was chubbier than the others. Dieting was so difficult. I had to sing, but they would tell me that my body had to be skinny too. But (losing weight) didn't happen easily. As a result, I got so angry and frustrated that I went back to my home."

Seohyun also spoke up, revealing that they hid chocolates from their managers during the beginning of their debut days as they wouldn't let them eat anything, because they had to diet.

Thankfully, that's all in the past now for Girls' Generation.

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, debuted under SM Entertainment in 2007 as nine members. Jessica left the group in 2014 due to personal reasons. They rose to fame with their song, Gee, in 2009 and went on to be the early K-pop conquerors of the Japanese music charts. One of their many nicknames is 'The Nation's Girl Group', due to their exemplary popularity in the K-pop industry.

Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic with the news they have received about Girls' Generation's solo activities!

