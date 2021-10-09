Cowboy Bebop Netflix live-action: Release date, cast, and all you need to know

Netflix announced earlier this year that they will be making a live-action adaptation of the iconic anime, Cowboy Bebop.

For obvious reasons, hope is not always very high when it comes to Netflix adaptations of anime, thanks to live-action disasters like that of Bleach and Death Note. However, unlike the aforementioned adaptations, the cast of the latest live-action Cowboy Bebop is something that fans can get on board with at least.

The first look at the Netflix adaptation shows that the choice of casting is quite on point with John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda in the roles of Spike, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively.

Netflix recently revealed that the Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation will be released on November 19 this year.

Cowboy Bebop live-action Netflix adaptation might not be as bad as its predecessors

(L-R) Pineda, Cho, and Shakir as Faye, Spike, and Jet in the live-action adaptation (Image via Netflix)

John Cho has previously been a part of the Harold and Kumar films as well as the rebooted Star Trek films. As for his part in the upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action Netflix adaptation, he easily fits the role.

The same can be said about the casting of the characters Jet Black and Faye Valentine as well. Fans might remember Shakir as the Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, while Pineda played Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Cowboy Bebop is a neo-noir science fiction anime from the late '90s that went on to achieve truly legendary status in the industry. One reason why Netflix might do a better job with this as compared to, say, Bleach is because Cowboy Bebop is only 26 episodes long (although fans might recall Death Note was also quite short).

But the recently released opening credits of the live-action Netflix adaptation has not done too much to inspire hope about the series, at least in terms of visuals.

Fans have been arguing that although using the original opening theme from the anime was a great choice, the visuals and graphics seem subpar, at least in the opening credits.

However, it goes on to show again how the choice of cast for the protagonists is quite immaculate, and that is one of the redeeming thoughts about this upcoming Netflix adaptation that have given fans hope.

