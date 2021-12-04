‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’: Streaming details, co-hosts, and more

Ryan Seacrest is back to say goodbye to 2021 with his famous live event, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022. This time, it marks the 50th anniversary of the show.

With special performances and celebrity co-hosts, America’s biggest celebration of the year is expected to be super exciting.

The musical event will go on for five and a half hours at Times Square, including updates on New Year’s celebrations and festivities from around the world.

Led by 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest, the show will have its first-ever Spanish language countdown as Puerto Rico is the inaugural host destination. The regular countdowns will be from Times Square, LA Party, and New Orleans.

When and where will it stream?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 is all set to be held on Friday, December 31, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the ABC Television Network.

The most-watched annual celebration will air till 2.00 am ET. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different live streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

All about Ryan Seacrest’s new year show

The co-hosts of Ryan Seacrest’s new year show will be Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, and Ciara.

Porter, who has won Emmys, Grammys, and Tony Awards, will take over the Central Time (CT) zone countdown from New Orleans. Grammy winner Ciara will return to co-host the Los Angeles party “Club Quarantine” for the fifth time. DJ D-Nice will be the entertainer of the party.

Koshy will join Ryan Seacrest in New York to co-host the event. Earlier, she was the show’s correspondent.

Jessie James Decker will be the Powerball correspondent, who is described as the “first millionaire of the year” in the press release.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 has been one of the famous events every year. The network recently released a press release in which last year’s viewership was mentioned.

It read:

“The No.1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021” dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.”

Will the viewership’s record be broken this year? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

The network has not yet announced the performers’ lists. But as the event celebrates music, speculation is rife that Ed Sheeran might perform on New Year’s night.

Edited by Ravi Iyer