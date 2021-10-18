'Queens' Season 1 full cast list: Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and others star in ABC drama

ABC is set to launch a new glamour-filled show, Queens, on Tuesday. The show will be about four women who were once part of a popular hip-hop band, reuniting to regain their fame and swagger.

The official synopsis of Queens reads:

“Follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch, in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty B*****s - their '90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

The group parted ways due to jealousy and internet conflicts. They were a famous girl band of their generation who rose to fame with their chart-topping single, Nasty Girl. Now, the Queens: Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy — are returning with a bang to take back their crowns.

Naturi Naughton as Jill from Queens

In Queens Season 1, Naturi Naughton will star as Jill, aka Da Thrill. Prior to the ABC series, she won awards for her performance as Tasha St. Patrick in Starz Network’s hit series Power and its spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.

The critically-acclaimed actress has worked in films like Notorious, Fame and Lottery Ticket. Her television credits include Mad Men, The Playboy Club, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Client List. Meanwhile, the member of pop trio 3LW is set to dive back into her singing career.

Nadine Velazquez as Valeria

Nadine Velazquez will appear as Valeria, aka Butter Pecan, in Queens. She is an actress and writer who has written and will be starring in a Showtime series, La’Tina, alongside Frankie Shaw and Will Smith.

Velazquez is well-known for her work in projects like Real Husbands of Hollywood, Six, Flight, Snitch, The Bounce Back, The League, and Golden Globe-winning show My Name Is Earl.

Taylor Sele as Eric Jones

Eric Jones’ character in Queens will be played by Taylor Sele who has been part of the entertainment world for quite a long time. The former football player has appeared in multiple shows, including Homeland, Godfather of Harlem, When They See Us, FBI, The Deuce, Orange is the New Black, and Blue Bloods.

His cast bio on ABC’s website reads:

“Sele is honored to star alongside the four female forces of Queens.”

Eve stars as Brianna in Queens

Eve, who will appear as Brianna, aka Professor S*x, in Queens is a Daytime Emmy, Grammy, BET, and MTV Video Music Award-winning music artist.

Let Me Blow Your Mind, Gangsta Lovin’, and Who’s That Girl are among her multimillion-selling albums. Plus, she has 32 singles to her credit. Throughout her career, Eve has worked with many famous artists and producers. She has also hosted shows including The Talk (CBS) and Feel Good (Netflix).

Other cast members of Queens are Pepi Sonuga, who will star as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi, aka Xplicit Lyrics.

The show premieres October 19 at 10.00 PM (ET) on ABC. Titled 1999, Queens Episode 1 is written by Zahir McGhee and helmed by Tim Story.

Edited by Shaheen Banu