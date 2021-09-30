Where to watch 'Shark Tank' Season 13? Release date, sharks, and all about hit ABC series

Shark Tank fans rejoice! The hit business-themed show is all set to return with its thirteenth season. Airing on ABC, the network recently announced new guest sharks who will be joining the regular team.

The last season of Shark Tank created history as it became the most-watched season in three years. Will Season 13 be able to break the record? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

When will Shark Tank Season 13 be released?

The new season of the critically acclaimed series will premiere Friday, October 8 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Besides the local ABC channel, viewers can opt for other streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. The latest episodes can be watched on the network’s site or via the ABC app and on Hulu the next day.

Meet the series’ sharks

With a new season, the long-standing sharks, too, return. Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary are the self-made multi-millionaire and billionaire business tycoons who will invest in people’s dream projects/businesses. They decide who will get a chance to build a business and become millionaires.

Shark Tank Season 13 has invited four guest sharks, and they are Kevin Hart (actor, entrepreneur, investor), Emma Grede (Good American CEO), Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den), and Nirav Tolia (Nextdoor co-founder).

Sharing his reasons for joining Shark Tank, Hart said:

“When you talk about us as Black men, we don’t get the world of business and money taught to us. It’s something that has to be figured out. It’s not in our public school systems. It’s not in our neighborhoods. Financial education just isn’t given to us. I feel like it’s our job to go back and inform, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the reality show, and the new addition to the guest list has made them super excited.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the Emmy-winning show is based on the format of the Japanese show Dragon Den.

