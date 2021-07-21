What is Kevin O'Leary's net worth? Exploring the "Shark Tank" member's fortune as he gears up to testify at wife, Linda's boat crash trial

Kevin O'Leary is slated to testify at his wife, Linda O’Leary’s court hearing regarding the fatal boat collision in August 2019. The “Shark Tank” star and his wife were in Lake Joseph, Ontario, Canada, where the accident occurred.

Linda O'Leary was commandeering the couple’s speed boat, which also had a mutual friend on board the vessel. The Canadian businessman’s boat collided with another vessel, Super Air Nautique G23, which was not visible due to lack of lighting.

The accident took two passengers onboard the Nautique, Gary Poltash (64) and Suzana Brito (48). While Gary was killed on the spot, Suzzana died in hospital a few days later.

Linda is currently on trial at Parry Sound (Ontario, Canada) for allegedly being unable to operate the boat safely.

What is Kevin O'Leary’s net worth?

Kevin O'Leary in Shark Tank. (image via: ABC)

Kevin O'Leary, the Canadian entrepreneur, author, and politician, is famously known for being a “Shark (investor)” in the hit business TV show “Shark Tank.” According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, “Mr. Wonderful (Kevin)” is worth around $400 million.

The Canadian native worked for a cat food company during his MBA before co-founding an independent television production house, Special Event Television (SET). A partner for $25,000 bought out his shares.

Following this, Kevin O'Leary co-founded a computer software publishing and distributing firm, “Soft Key,” in 1986. After being unable to secure $250,000 from a backer, Kevin invested his share from SET payout worth $25,000 in Soft Key. Meanwhile, also putting in $10,000 from his mother.

By 1993, SoftKey was one of the biggest players in educational software and bought firms such as WordStar and Spinnaker Software. In 1995, Soft Key bought “The Learning Company (TLC)” for $606 million.

Mattel bought Soft Key in 1999 for $4.2 billion.

In 2003, Kevin O’Leary invested in Storage Now, where he worked as a director. The firm was purchased for $110 million in March 2007.

In September 2011, O’Leary released his first book, “Cold Hard Truth: On Business, Money & Life,” followed by other continuations in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

In 2006, Kevin O'Leary joined CBC’s “Dragon’s Den.” Meanwhile, in 2009, he joined ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where Kevin has remained since the beginning of the series. O’Leary received a sarcastic nickname, “Mr. Wonderful,” referring to his “mean” and blunt comments to those who pitch unsure products and services.

Kevin's real-estate properties:

Kevin owns several luxury houses in Toronto and Geneva, Switzerland. He also owns a cottage in Lake Joseph, Ontario, and a river-side property in Boston, Massachusetts.

With “Shark Tank” still on-air, Kevin O'Leary is expected to gain further wealth from successful business investments.

Edited by Srijan Sen