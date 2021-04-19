Will Fortnite return to iOS devices in 2021: Everything we know so far

Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS devices since the legal dispute started between Epic Games and Apple. This outcome has caused immense disappointment in the community.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

For those still unaware, in August 2020, Epic Games updated Fortnite on iOS platforms to bypass Apple's in-built transaction system. Epic Games defended their actions by claiming that "Apple's monopoly" on transactions through the App Store is unfair to developers and publishers.

Needless to say, Apple retaliated by removing Fortnite from the App Store. Epic Games fired back with a massive lawsuit. Since then, both parties have been embroiled in a legal battle that has been ongoing for over eight months now.

However, there have been some indications suggesting both parties might arrive at a mutual agreement. But nothing has been formalized yet.

apple offered to make multiple skins and cosmetics for fortnite and epic declined all of them. apple was actually willing to do a collab with fortnite, but epic wasn’t willing to — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) April 10, 2021

if there was appstore freedom epic wouldn’t have had to send the images to apple in the first place.

via @SexyNutellaFNBR — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) April 9, 2021

That being said, there have been multiple leaks suggesting that Epic Games is working on the iOS version of Fortnite. This could mean that iOS players are closer to playing Fortnite than they might have thought.

Will Fortnite return to iOS devices in 2021

After countless requests and various rumors, it is believed that Epic Games and Apple are close to settling their dispute.

According to the reports, the trial between Epic Games and Apple is scheduled for the first week of May. The trial could potentially result in a final settlement between the two parties.

20 days left until the Epic Games vs Apple court trial — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) April 13, 2021

If that happens, Fortnite players can expect a rapid return of the game to the iOS platform. However, considering the history of this dispute between the two, the trial could easily drag on for several months.

Although there is a lot of uncertainty about the return of Fortnite to iOS devices, it is expected that Apple and Epic Games would want to settle this prolonged dispute because Fortnite players on iOS devices have been affected for more than a year now.

i don’t want u all getting ur hopes up so i just wanna clarify this. although the trial between epic and apple is gonna finish on May 8th, we may have to wait much longer before we see updates to Fortnite Mobile — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) April 3, 2021

With that said, iOS players have no other choice than to wait for the end of the legal battle. The future of Fortnite on iOS currently rests on the results of the trial.