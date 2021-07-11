What is Scooter Braun's net worth? Exploring the music mogul's fortune as he and his wife, Yael, reportedly split up

According to Page Six, Scooter Braun, the American music manager and record executive, has allegedly split with his wife. Scott Samuel Braun, otherwise known as Scooter Braun, manages artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, The Kid Laroi, and others.

Braun founded two of his most important businesses, Schoolboy Records and Ithaca Ventures, in 2007 and 2010, respectively. In their report, Page Six states that the couple is allegedly taking a "break." Meanwhile, TMZ reportedly confirmed with their source that despite marital instability, the couple is not considering divorce or permanent separation yet.

The American music mogul has been married to Yael Cohen for seven years. She is a businesswoman and mining heiress who co-founded the "F*ck Cancer" Health organization. The couple recently had their seventh wedding anniversary, on July 6. Scooter wished Yael on his Instagram page, saying:

"... I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to [sic] my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary."

The post proves that Braun and Cohen still have not officially called for quits to their marriage.

What is Scooter Braun's net worth?

Scooter Braun (image via Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock)

According to "The Richest," Scooter Braun has a net worth of an estimated $400 million. His domination over the music industry as a manager and investor is the primary factor behind his fortune.

In 2002, Scooter was hired to organize after-parties for "Anger Management Tour" by Eminem, 50 Cent, G-Unit, Lil' Jon, Lil' Scrappy, Limp Bizkit, and Papa Roach. He is also reported to have organized parties for Britney Spears.

Scooter and Justin in AMA Awards 2015. (Image via Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The 40-year old is also credited for bringing Justin Bieber into the spotlight. In 2006, after finding 12-year old Bieber's Ne-Yo cover song on YouTube, Scooter signed Bieber under his newly formed label, "Raymond-Braun Music Group."

Braun's controversy with Taylor Swift

The mega-music magnate is also known for his massive controversy with artist Taylor Swift. In June 2019, Ithaca Ventures acquired "Big Machine Records" for around $300-350 million. With this acquisition, Scooter Braun received six of Taylor Swift's album masters.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

The "Evermore" singer publicly criticized the deal as an infringement and exploitation of her rights. On November 16, 2020, Variety reported that Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Capital for an estimated $300 million or more.

Scooter's Properties

Braun's California mansion. (Image via Architectural Digest)

Scooter Braun owns several properties, including a mansion in Brentwood, California, which he bought along with his wife in 2014. The property reportedly cost around $13.1 million. In 2020, Scooter also reportedly bought his neighboring house from John Travolta for $18 million. The music producer also owns a home in Montecito, California.

The entrepreneur's fortune also comes from his early investments in Spotify and Uber. Moreover, in February 2021, Scooter was reported to have backed cannabis company "Parallel."

Scooter Braun's multifaceted investments are likely to fetch him more fortunes than most other business people in the music industry.

Edited by Srijan Sen