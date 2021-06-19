Jake Gyllenhaal memes trend online after Taylor Swift announces "Red (Taylor's Version)," including possible 10-minute version of "All Too Well"

After finding out that her original master recordings to all five studio albums were sold without her consent, Taylor Swift has decided to re-record those albums to reclaim her music.

That also includes her 2012 release of "Red," which houses several songs written about Swift's exes, including Jake Gyllenhaal, whose song on her third album is titled "All Too Well."

In an announcement on June 18th on Twitter, Taylor Swift mentioned that the song written about the famous actor could potentially be ten minutes long. She added that the new version of the album would have thirty songs instead of the original sixteen.

Some fans are speculating that the singer-songwriter will also be swearing in this album, as she hadn't previously. Swift stated that the release of Red (Taylor's Version) would be on November 19th.

Also read: Tana Mongeau shades Jake Paul by calling him 'petty' after he savagely turns down her offer to get back together

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift

The two began dating in late 2010 but ended things abruptly after experiencing hardships with the spotlight. However, that didn't stop Swift from writing All Too Well about the actor.

In the song, Taylor Swift details the intimacy of a relationship that falls apart and the pain of putting oneself together afterward. The 31-year-old also wrote "We Are Never Getting Back Together" about the blockbuster actor.

Also read: Christine Sydelko calls out Gabbie Hanna for lying about dating Taylor Swift's brother; fans call her a "pathological liar"

But this isn't new to Taylor Swift's fans, and many are excited to hear the re-recordings of Red (Taylor's Version), hoping the ten-minute track will be the heartbreak ballad about Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 40-year-old was trending on Twitter, with many of Swift's fans sharing memes about Jake reliving songs about him all over again. Some even speculate that Jake Gyllenhaal might be excited about the release of the album himself.

One fan also joked that the pressure was off Taylor Swift's other exes now that the focus was on the California native.

Jake Gyllenhaal after seeing that red (Taylor’s version) will have 30 songs on it pic.twitter.com/spbtVotxsA — Zoe🧣 signed up for this (@delicatestan1) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal now that all too well (taylor's version) (10 minutes version) is coming: pic.twitter.com/aTLtngZczO — vale 🧣 (@dejavuswft) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal begging taylor to not release the 10 minute version of all too well pic.twitter.com/GNskUtMjkY — 🦠 (@dobanti) June 18, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal somewhere right now #redtaylorsversionpic.twitter.com/EV97r2RLK9 — Saanvi❤ || RED TV IS COMING (@hoaxxcorp) June 18, 2021

📸JUST IN: live footage of Jake Gyllenhaal after Red (Taylor's Version) was announced pic.twitter.com/CiflyrSkFz — layla🎷 (@falsegodlayla13) June 18, 2021

Taylor Swift ending Jake Gyllenhaal twice with Red (2012) and #REDtaylorsversion(2021) pic.twitter.com/4iLXJseMR1 — carlo (@carlo_gorg) June 19, 2021

JUST SPOTTED: Jake Gyllenhaal seen out in public after Taylor Swift announces RED rerelease: pic.twitter.com/jysx9f0mC2 — s • JULES DAY (@nwhtoms) June 18, 2021

you know damn well jake gyllenhaal will stream taylor’s red all too well like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/qB9cC5EoBZ — rina. (@TSHDRAKE) June 18, 2021

actual footage of jake gyllenhaal opening twitter today and seeing the RED (taylors version) announcement pic.twitter.com/H5iwzKQQGK — maryam ❯❯❯❯ ◟̽◞̽ (@maryamkreto) June 18, 2021

Every Swiftie on the planet getting ready to find Jake Gyllenhaal when we hear the ten minute version of All Too Well pic.twitter.com/8ccjVt0rWG — maybe: clare (@clur19) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal rn knowing that red (taylor's version) is coming soon: pic.twitter.com/dytreixksa — vala🧣 (@prfctromantics) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal waking up in a saw trap pic.twitter.com/xsmJmAJvlE — nina braca (@ninabraca) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal dm’ing taylor swift ABSOLUTELY FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE rn #redtaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/GwAMeVS8mc — jane🧣🌹❤️‍🔥 (@jane_pawlowicz) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal when he reads that red taylors version will be out in november

pic.twitter.com/qcO4DY8VQQ — sol (@jjkmikrokosmos) June 18, 2021

joe jonas now that taylor’s releasing jake gyllenhaal’s album pic.twitter.com/msKtEaDC9g — raley (@its_not_raley) June 18, 2021

Overall, the excitement for the latest album release is palpable. So far, Jake Gyllenhaal has not commented on the announcement of his exes' album re-release.

Also read: KUWTK Reunion: 5 most explosive reveals from Part 1

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer