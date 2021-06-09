Christine Sydelko calls out Gabbie Hanna for lying about dating Taylor Swift's brother; fans call her a "pathological liar"

On June 8th, Christine Sydelko took to Twitter to call out Gabbie Hanna for attempting to lie to her about her dating life.

The YouTuber has amassed over a million subscribers and is most well known for her funny videos and collaborations. Although she has not posted for two years, she is active on other social media.

Christine Sydelko is also known for being a part of the former comedy duo alongside Elijah Daniel.

Christine Sydelko calls out Gabbie Hanna

On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old tweeted out an odd message about Gabbie Hanna, mentioning a memory she had of the latter telling her an odd fact about her dating life.

According to Christine, Gabbie attempted to tell her that she was dating Taylor Swift's brother. The former then allegedly immediately changed the subject, causing the YouTuber to become angry.

my favorite Gabbie Hanna moment was when i got stuck in an Uber with her and she told everyone that she was dating Taylor swift’s brother clearly wanting us to be shocked/impressed so i purposely changed the subject and never acknowledged it the whole ride and she was so mad lmao — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) June 8, 2021

also this should go without saying but she was absolutely 100% lying lol — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) June 8, 2021

Gabbie Hanna has recently come under fire for a multitude of issues. Numerous YouTubers and internet personalities have publicly addressed their problems with her.

This includes Jen Dent, whom Gabbie falsely accused of assaulting minors, and Jessi Smiles, a former friend assaulted by her boyfriend and betrayed by Gabbie. In addition to the two, many more have accused Gabbie of being "crazy."

Fans call out Gabbie Hanna for lying

As news and accusations about Gabbie have been rampant lately, many fans and Twitter users took to the comment section to call out the 30-year-old for being an "impulsive liar."

She lied about dating bo burnham too 😭😭 — chandler (@amberjulia_) June 8, 2021

remember when she tried to convince people she was dating Bo Burnham and would photoshop pictures of them together. — Mona South Dakota (@PALEPRiNSUS) June 8, 2021

She’s been a pick me type of bitch from day 1, I have never liked her or her videos and tbh she got 10000% more annoying/insecure when she lost weight. No disrespect to her but damn she need to prolly just hang it up — Sam ♌︎ (@samrox8) June 8, 2021

no doubt she still thinks about that day and RAGES — k. 💭 (@bedelialuna) June 8, 2021

She’s about to call you and threaten to sue you — k(la) (taylor’s version) (@blessedswift) June 8, 2021

Gives off pick me energy hardcore — Jenn (@Strikescarlet51) June 8, 2021

i can't wait until she tries to come for Christine and she just doesn't acknowledge her again — Lana's photo editor (@momowagun) June 8, 2021

She also lied about dating bo burnham lmao — sairr uhh (@SarahFloria) June 8, 2021

Gabbie hanna is literally the embodiment of a pathological liar and very manipulative, she's becoming her own monster. — rose (@choiyeezyy) June 8, 2021

gabbie hanna is a manipulator, a liar, a gaslighter, a fuCkIng bOOliE and a r*pe apologist among the many other things that make her a dumpster fire of a human being but call herself a victim when ppl say she has a wonky nose — Jibby (@urlocalparadise) June 8, 2021

Netizens have recently become upset with Gabbie Hanna and urged her to seek mental evaluation. While the internet personality has had multiple outbursts, others are worried about her wellbeing, as well as that of her cult-like fans.

