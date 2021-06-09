Christine Sydelko calls out Gabbie Hanna for lying about dating Taylor Swift's brother; fans call her a "pathological liar"

On June 8th, Christine Sydelko took to Twitter to call out Gabbie Hanna for attempting to lie to her about her dating life.
The YouTuber has amassed over a million subscribers and is most well known for her funny videos and collaborations. Although she has not posted for two years, she is active on other social media.
Christine Sydelko is also known for being a part of the former comedy duo alongside Elijah Daniel.
Christine Sydelko calls out Gabbie Hanna
On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old tweeted out an odd message about Gabbie Hanna, mentioning a memory she had of the latter telling her an odd fact about her dating life.
According to Christine, Gabbie attempted to tell her that she was dating Taylor Swift's brother. The former then allegedly immediately changed the subject, causing the YouTuber to become angry.
Gabbie Hanna has recently come under fire for a multitude of issues. Numerous YouTubers and internet personalities have publicly addressed their problems with her.
This includes Jen Dent, whom Gabbie falsely accused of assaulting minors, and Jessi Smiles, a former friend assaulted by her boyfriend and betrayed by Gabbie. In addition to the two, many more have accused Gabbie of being "crazy."
Fans call out Gabbie Hanna for lying
As news and accusations about Gabbie have been rampant lately, many fans and Twitter users took to the comment section to call out the 30-year-old for being an "impulsive liar."
Netizens have recently become upset with Gabbie Hanna and urged her to seek mental evaluation. While the internet personality has had multiple outbursts, others are worried about her wellbeing, as well as that of her cult-like fans.
